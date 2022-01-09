Then we leave you the four successes and the only error of the celestial table:

Despite having won, La Maquina started with bewilderment, since there was no good communication between the players as they had new elements in the squad.

One reason was that they didn’t take their marks well, so Tijuana came very close to the cement area, especially by the Paraguayan band Juan Escobar, but luckily they weren’t fine.

Even the frontiersmen were able to go to the front quickly, however, the Colombian Mauro Manotas He did not know how to define before the departure of Jesus Crown, after the forward easily surpassed Julio Domínguez.

As mentioned, the visitors were able to open the board in the first half by dominating the first minutes. In addition to the failure of Handcuffs, Marcel ruiz appeared with a shot that covered Chuy Corona.

Already in the complement, the Argentine Facundo Pereyra finished inside the area with JJ saving in great form, but also the Paraguayan defender Pablo Aguilar had his interventions with sweeps to cut dangerous centers.

And with you, MY CAPTAIN: JESUS ​​CROWN! Great, MY CHUY! ??????? You did a great job too. # XLaDécima pic.twitter.com/GM6VE15baf – YoNoSoyElAzulFiel__ (@ElAzulFiel__) January 9, 2022

Regardless of the time with which the new reinforcements arrived, the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso He trusted them and sent them from the beginning to soak up his football idea.

Charly rodriguez, Erik Lira Y Uriel antuna They were at the beginning, with the first making his debut in great shape, the second fully fulfilling his tasks and the third with a very discreet performance.

Regrettably Alejandro mayorga and the Uruguayan Christian Tabó They did not enter the call, the first as a precaution and the second due to injury.

#Blue Cross ? ▶ ️ Carlos Rodríguez completed 41 touches, 1 interceptions, 20 precise passes. ▶ ️ Uriel Antuna completed 32 touches, 2 interceptions, 3 complete 1 dribble attempts. ▶ ️ Erik Lira completed 46 touches, 2 interceptions, 5 lost possession and 34 accurate passes. pic.twitter.com/oSDrxUAPtd – Mauricio GZ (@Mauesgenialx) January 9, 2022

After the border dominance that lasted around 20 minutes, little by little the celestial ones were extinguishing the rival attacks to put the duel in the center of the field.

Reynoso surprised by placing the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero as extreme, for complement Lira Y Roof They served as a double pivot and all that managed to stabilize the team to show off more.

In their first meeting, El Cabezón knew how to move his pieces well.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION TO THE NEWS! ?? “It is never easy to make your debut in a team like Cruz Azul, and even less with so few training sessions. In the case of Charly and Erik they fumbled”, Juan Reynosohttps://t.co/j5ek84GdD4 pic.twitter.com/a6jzuwAanx – BRAND Claro (@MarcaClaro) January 9, 2022

You cannot win without goals and what is done by Charly Y Roof it was to applaud.

The Olympic medalist scored with a header in the area taking advantage of the fact that no one was marking him, just when Tijuana it looked better.

Later, Baca, who is normally criticized by fans online, had the courage to hit the ball from three quarters of the court to seal the final 2-0.