The Eagles of America they received at home the visit of the Bravos de Juárez, a group that usually grows every time it faces the azulcremas.
In a game that was largely dominated by the locals, the final score was 3-0. The goals were the work of Alejandro Zendejas (28′), Federico Viñas (20′) and Diego Valdés (91′).
At minute 24′ of the game, one of the clearest ones was presented to the Bravos de Juárez team, when Flavio Santos took advantage of a good move with Galván, taking advantage of Meré’s mistake to shoot in the heads-up, although the goalkeeper William Ochoa he saved correctly avoiding the opponent’s goal.
The first goal of the night was from the recent reinforcement Alexander Zendejaswho found a loose ball in three quarters of the field to shoot with a left-footed technique and thus beat goalkeeper Felipe Rodríguez.
With this goal, the azulcremas went to the front with the recovery of the ball by footballer Roger Martínez.
Zendejas continues to prove that, so far, he is the best hire in the Americas of the winter leg market.
Only two minutes later, at 30′, in a set piece action, the person in charge of collecting was the Uruguayan Federico Vinas.
The winger hit him with class, sending the ball into the net, leaving goalkeeper Carlos Felipe Rodríguez petrified.
It should be noted that this goal was the first from a free kick since his arrival at América, as well as being the first in the tournament.
Something that is appreciated is the intensity of the American team. Although it is true that the Braves are not going through a good moment and that they are sunk at the bottom of the general classification, the local team dominated and asserted their status as visitors to come out with the three points.
Once again the Mexican striker Henry Martin again missed a clear goal. At minute 87 ‘he was hand in hand with goalkeeper Rodríguez, who saved the striker’s shot.
After this mistake, the fans did not forgive him and began to boo him for his constant failures in front of the goal. Bad and bad for the national team!
