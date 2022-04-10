Benjamin War | Apr 8, 2022 Joaquin Jary | 12:32 PM GMT+2 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Apr 7, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Apr 9, 2022

With this goal, the azulcremas went to the front with the recovery of the ball by footballer Roger Martínez.

Zendejas continues to prove that, so far, he is the best hire in the Americas of the winter leg market.

The winger hit him with class, sending the ball into the net, leaving goalkeeper Carlos Felipe Rodríguez petrified.

It should be noted that this goal was the first from a free kick since his arrival at América, as well as being the first in the tournament.

After this mistake, the fans did not forgive him and began to boo him for his constant failures in front of the goal. Bad and bad for the national team!