Club América has one of the most powerful and complete squads in the entire Liga MX. The Azulcremas squad is so good that some players who would be starters on other Mexican soccer teams here start from the substitute bench. The most solid and talented line of the Eagles, without a doubt, is the attack.
The competition to play up front for América is very close and there are few spaces. Everything indicates that André Jardine has some positions defined for Clausura 2024: Julián Quiñones, the starting left winger; Diego Valdés, the attacking midfielder and Henry Martín, the center forward.
The position as right winger still does not have a clear owner. Up to four top-level players would be fighting to play in this position. Alejandro Zendejas, Leonardo Suárez, Jonathan Rodríguez and Brian Rodríguez will look for minutes as starters in that position.
So far it seems that Zendejas is the element that has the advantage to win the title. The Mexican-American winger was the one who had the most minutes in that position in the Apertura 2023 and the one who gave the best results.
However, this is not definitive. Leonardo Suárez, who was linked to Necaxa, but preferred to stay in Coapa rather than compete for a place, is an element that is not unaware of the position and that has previously been occupied by Jardine.
To this we must add the experience and the high level with which 'Cabecita' Rodríguez closed the season and the good level that Brian Rodríguez had shown before getting injured. America has great internal competition and this only benefits the club.
