The last day of the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament is coming and the Tigres UANL will play the corresponding Date 17 against Club América, a team that is already classified and has secured its leadership with 39 points.
For its part, the San Nicolás de los Garza team will face this commitment being the general sub-leader with 29 units and despite the fact that an adverse result and a combination of unfavorable results for them could send them to fourth position prior to the Liguilla, coach Robert Dante Siboldiwould save up to four starting elements for this duel.
Knowing that they have already secured their participation in the quarterfinals and their worst scenario at the end of the day would be to finish in fourth position, the feline board prefers to focus on facing the final rounds before the last day, as the president of the club, Antonio Sancho.
The president of the Monterrey team, Antonio Sanchospoke to the media outside the University Stadium.
“There are no obligations, like everyone we want to win the Bi in the men’s and the championship in the women’s but there are no obligations. I think it is a commitment and the team knows it. The first objective is always to be among the first four, there is still “We have a date but we are already there. Focus on what is coming, which is the Liguillas and go step by step looking for what we want, the championship.”
– Antonio Sancho.
Regarding the confrontation against the Águilas, the leader recognized the strong rivalry that has been created against the azulcrema team, however, they prefer not to risk some starting elements in said match in order to be able to face the first leg of the quarterfinals with the greatest number of pieces available, given that there have recently been several casualties due to injuries derived from different factors in this atypical competition.
“It is a rivalry that has been growing, very important and that we have encountered in Liguillas, as always the more they encounter each other, the more the rivalry grows. But as you say, they have their classics and we have ours but America has grown in rivalry “We are going to see what is best for what is to come, thinking about Liguilla we will talk about it with Robert, we know that there is that situation of the four yellow cards in those three players and the situation of André who came out in the last game,” the leader explained. .
“We will see what is best for Saturday’s game, we know that no one can take the lead from América and we can go from second to fourth and beyond that we cannot go down. We have to know how to be intelligent and what is best,” he added.
Nahuel Guzmán, Diego Lainez and Sebastian Cordova, They are the players who are conditioned with four yellow cards and could be left out in the first leg of the final phase if they play on the last day and receive another preventive card.
For its part, although André-Pierre Gignac He is out of danger, because his blow to the hip last weekend is not serious, he underwent therapy and would train equally the rest of the week, however, they could let him rest so as not to condition his 100 percent participation in the Liguilla.
Finally, the director of the UANL club confirmed a couple of friendly matches against the same rival, Alebrijes from Oaxacawithin the break due to FIFA Date and the Play-In dispute in Liga MX (approximately between November 13 and 21).
