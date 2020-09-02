Everyone is shocked to hear the news of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the same question is going on in everyone’s mind that why did they take such a step. At the same time, his family claims that his son can never take such a step. The CBI team is constantly under investigation to unravel the secret of Sushant Singh’s death. Sushant was from Bihar and decided to come from Patna to Delhi and then to Mumbai on his own. Sushant Singh Rajput, born in Patna, was the only brother of four sisters. In this story, we are going to tell you what works around Sushant.

Neetu Singh

Neetu Singh is the eldest sister of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant used to see his mother in his elder sister because Sushant’s mother had passed away long ago. In such a situation, Neetu Singh took care of Sushant like a mother. Neetu is married to OP Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Haryana and a special officer of CM.

Mitu Singh

Meetu Singh is younger than elder sister, let me tell you, Mitu Singh has also played cricket. She has been a state level cricketer. Mitu lives in Mumbai and the day Sushant died, she also reached his home. Sushant used to call Mitu Singh in the name of Ruby.

Priyanka Singh

Sushant Singh’s third sister Priyanka Singh is married and lives in Delhi with her husband Siddharth Tanwar. Priyanka Singh is a lawyer and her husband Siddharth has been practicing in Delhi High Court since 2007. Priyanka has also lived with Sushant in Mumbai.

Shweta Singh Fame

Sushant’s youngest sister Shweta Singh Kirti is very active on social media in getting her brother justice. She lives in America with her husband Vishal Kirti. Shweta was married in 2007.