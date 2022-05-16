We are very close to the grand finale of the Clausura 2022 Mexican soccer tournament, there are only four contenders left for the championship and therefore the chances are increased to 25% chances for each of the teams.
However, some teams have a certain degree of favoritism for what was done throughout the contest and therefore, in the following list we make a list of the favorite teams for the title.
During most of the regular phase of the contest, the auriazul team was shown to be a strong and dominating rival, even being considered a main candidate for the title, however, in recent weeks their level of play has gone up drop.
And it is that they have at least four of their last five games that are not considered an aggressive and strong team of all their lines, they eliminated the Machine that was not going through its best moment for a better position in the general table, as if that were not enough , were exhibited in the regular phase by the finalist teams of the other key and for these reasons, they are not among the favorites to be Clausura 2022 champions.
The red and black team and current champion of Mexican soccer, did not shine so much during the regular phase, but with their low profile they managed to get into the top four and once again consecutively they are in the semifinals one step away from another great final.
In addition, they are reinforced and emotionally strengthened, after having left their staunch rival on the road, so they do not have pressure from their fans, after the last great year they have had.
During the first half of the regular phase of the contest, the Eagles were not even ready to qualify for the playoffs, the change of technical director was wonderful for them, so much so that they fully resurfaced and climbed the steps in the general classification in a spectacular way, reaching the best four who advanced directly to the Liguilla.
They were sent to the Strip who were a worthy contender and with a great job from their coach and it seems that they have returned to being the best version of them, so their key against the Tuzos will define how much they have progressed, after little more than a year with Solari where they did not advance beyond the quarterfinals.
what a job you have done William Almada In his first semester on the Tuzos bench, the coach from Uruguay did not need adaptation and turned the team from Hidalgo into a powerful and competitive team with the elements they had with a good balance of young talented youth squads and foreigners of level and experience.
They have left their hopes and aspirations very high and a stumble can break all the illusion of the fans, but despite this, it is still an extraordinary job and therefore they are the favorites for the title ahead of the Eagles.
