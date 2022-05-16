And it is that they have at least four of their last five games that are not considered an aggressive and strong team of all their lines, they eliminated the Machine that was not going through its best moment for a better position in the general table, as if that were not enough , were exhibited in the regular phase by the finalist teams of the other key and for these reasons, they are not among the favorites to be Clausura 2022 champions.

In addition, they are reinforced and emotionally strengthened, after having left their staunch rival on the road, so they do not have pressure from their fans, after the last great year they have had.

They were sent to the Strip who were a worthy contender and with a great job from their coach and it seems that they have returned to being the best version of them, so their key against the Tuzos will define how much they have progressed, after little more than a year with Solari where they did not advance beyond the quarterfinals.

They have left their hopes and aspirations very high and a stumble can break all the illusion of the fans, but despite this, it is still an extraordinary job and therefore they are the favorites for the title ahead of the Eagles.