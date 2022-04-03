Real Madrid is going through a difficult time of the season, and the opening of the transfer market is drawing near. All the spotlights are on the arrivals, since the dream signings of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland monopolize all the focus of Real Madrid.
However, one of the most important factors in this Real Madrid is to get rid of those pieces that are occupying places in the first team and that are not used. The issue of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale is different, as their departure depends on many other factors that are not within Florentino’s reach.
Instead, there are four footballers who are on the exit ramp and by now they are more than a foot and a half away from Real Madrid. These players are Dani Ceballos, Luka Jovic, Jesús Vallejo and Mariano.
None of them is counting practically nothing for Carlo Ancelotti and it is that they have not shown a stratospheric level when they have had the opportunity to play.
Ceballos has it practically done with Betis, the team where he became known to the world. Regarding the others, not many rumors are known except for the fact that they do not count for the next season.
The only one of the four who has contributed the odd good game throughout this campaign has been Luka Jovic, who in Benzema’s first injury more than supplied the Frenchman for a couple of games.
Jesús Vallejo is the first-team footballer with the fewest minutes played. Since August he has accumulated four games in which he has only added 14 minutes. The situation is dramatic, it is a clear example of how little he counts for his coach.
Partly uncertain future for these footballers who the only thing they know is that next year they will not wear white again.
