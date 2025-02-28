Nearly 3 million people in Spain have been diagnosed with a rare disease, according to the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (FEDER)However, the average to receive the diagnosis is 4 years, as explained by the Federation. Erroneous treatments, lack of research and ignorance about many of these diseases are stones on the way difficult to overcome.

Some of the rare diseases only affect women – or to a greater extent -, as is the case of Marta Cucurella that lives with half a dozen rare diseases. Know them and Give them visibility It is vital to reduce the times between diagnosis and treatment, as well as boost the investigation of these pathologies.

Lymphangiomiomatosis

Lymphangiomiomatosis is a rare and unknown genetic disease for many people. Perhaps, this is because its prevalence is 9 cases per 100,000 inhabitantsas some indicate reviews carried out. The most significant thing is that it affects women, especially those who are in full fertile age.

The problem of lymphangiomiomatosis is that it produces cysts and tumors in the airways and other organs. From the Spanish Federation of Associations of Allergic Patients and with Respiratory Diseases (Fenaer) They explain that “among their possible complications include pneumothorax, chilothorax and hemoptysis.”

At present, this disease has no cure with the exception of pulmonary lymphangiomyosis. In this case, “the only curative treatment is the pulmonary transplantation“, as this states article Published in Elsevier for specialists from the Radiology and Emergency Department of the San Jorge General Hospital in Huesca.

Frozen shoulder

The frozen shoulder is another of the prevailing rare diseases among women, whose affectation is of a 2% of the populationas the article stands out Frozen Shoulder Physiotherapy. Diagnosed women are between the ages of 40-65 and their symptoms study with pain and rigidity that pass through several phases, as indicated.

The causes of frozen shoulder are still a mystery and treatment, according to the Doctor José Antonio Márquezshoulder -specialist traumatologist, it is with “analgesics, anti -inflammatories, rest and even in some cases rehabilitation.” But, also, “infiltrations, diagnostic tests or […] the Surgical intervention“

Turner syndrome



Another rare diseases that affect women is Turner’s syndrome. The Spanish Pediatrics Association (Aeped) indicates a prevalence of 1/2000 to 1/5000 rn alive women. “However,” the majority end in spontaneous abortionsusually during the first quarter of pregnancy, “they report.

Women with this syndrome have scoliosis, Genu Valgo, Low height, heart defectsinfertility, among other possibilities, as explained from the association. Each woman develops one or other symptoms. The treatment can be hormonal, especially for the low height (growth hormone is used for this).





Lupus

Although lupus also affects men, the figures indicate that it is highly prevailing in them. In fact, “9 out of 10 adults with lupus are women“, as the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (FESEMI). A disease that cures are cutaneous eruption, joint pain, fatigue, lack of air or headache, among others.

This is one Autoimmune pathology and treatment usually includes corticosteroids, immunosuppressants or NSAIDs. However, Dr. José Salvador García Morillo, coordinator of the Group of Systemic Autoimmune Diseases (GEAS) of the FESEMI explains that “in recent years news has appeared in the diagnosis, as well as new therapies, which aim to control the disease and the decrease in the deleterious effects of medications.” A hopeful fact.

Rare diseases need recognition, research and understanding to improve their approach. A late diagnosis Merms the quality of life of patients who do not know what happens to them and who see how they find themselves without being able to do anything about it. Therefore, it is vital to give them a greater visibility To stop being in the shade.

