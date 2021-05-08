Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The decision to stay in the Arab Gulf League, between Ajman and Fujairah, and determine the relegation team accompanying Hatta, was postponed to the “26th round” and the last, after the equal number of points with 15 points each, after the end of the “round 25”, where Fujairah tied with Khorfakkan from Without goals, Ajman lost to Sharjah with a “hat-trick”.

There are 4 possibilities to determine the team that continues in the league, and the other that officially drops. The first is Ajman’s victory over Fujairah, and here the “orange” continues in the league without waiting for the outcome of the match between Fujairah and the “postponed” unit from the “round 24”, by the difference of confrontations, and the second in If Fujairah defeats Ajman, “orange” will fall, “wolves” continue in the league, and the third teams tie with any result. Ajman awaits the result of Fujairah and Al-Wahda, and if the “wolves” lose, it drops to the first division, and Ajman continues with the difference in confrontations, and the fourth case continues a tie between The two teams, after the last round, in the event that the confrontation ends in a draw, then Fujairah needs a “point” from the Al-Wahda meeting to confirm its continuation in the “professionals”.

Ajman had submitted a request to the Professional League to postpone the match with Fujairah until after the “Wolves” match with the postponed unit, which will be held on May 15th, and if the League agreed to the postponement, Ajman awaits the outcome of the match between the two teams, and in the event Fujairah wins or tied, The continuation of Ajman in the league will depend on the chance to win for the teams, while Fujairah draw with Al-Wehda will suffice for it to tie with Ajman to stay in the league, and in the event of losing from Al-Wahda, the tie will be in Ajman’s interest, and Fujairah has nothing but victory to stay.