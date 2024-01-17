The sports president of Club América, Santiago Bañoswas present in an interview with Claro Sports where he revealed a lot of information about the azulcrema environment in recent years, including the current winter transfer market, where he confessed that the azulcrema club has several offers on its table to transfer various elements.
Without being official information, it is said that in addition to Alvaro Fidalgo who was confirmed by the journalist Alejandro Orvañanosalso Brian Rodríguez, Julián Quiñones and Sebastian Caceresare players in whom there is interest, not necessarily formal offers to leave Coapa.
The azulcrema team has just become champion of the Apertura 2023 tournament thanks to André Jardine to add their fourteenth championship, therefore, the offers for their players have not been long in coming.
The manager did not reveal names, but assured that the club has received several offers for some players, which are being analyzed and would be determined in the coming days.
“It happens a lot, the third time that I am champion with América… And the three times at the end of the tournament of being champion, an enormous number of offers arrive for players from the club. Unfortunately this week offers for some players have begun to arrive”
– Santiago Baños.
“We don't want them to leave, but we also have to listen to the human side and the sporting life of the player. If someone wants to go play in Europe, then a conversation is started and when an agreement is reached and it suits the institution and it suits the player, because obviously the decision has to be made as we did with Mateus Uribe, with (Agustín) Marchesín, with (Diego) Lainez, with Edson Álvarez; You also can't say 'hey, don't go with the offer that comes and I'll tie you to a post,'” he declared.
