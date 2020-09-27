He September 22 fall officially started who will have a duration of 89 days and 20 hours as It will end on December 21 when the next season will begin: winter.

In this period of time, the sunrises will be dominated by the planet Venus. During the mornings Mars will be visible at the beginning of autumn passing at dusk in the middle of the month. At night they will also be displayed Jupiter and Saturn.

Autumn equinox



The moment in which the planet Earth passes through a specific position with respect to its orbit around the sun marks the astronomical beginning of the seasons.. In autumn, the center of the Sun, when viewed from our planet, crosses the equator in its rotation to the south. When this occurs, it is known as autumn equinox, which is when the length of day and night coincide.

This phenomenon can be observed in four different dates included between the 21st and the 24th of September. This year 2020 has been on September 22, but throughout the 21st century it can vary between the 22nd and the 23rd.

The reason for this variation is due depending on the year, that is, if it is leap or not, Y The earliest onset of autumn is expected to be in the year 2096 while the latest has been recorded in the year 2003.

In autumn there will be two eclipses



During this period of time there will be two eclipses, although they cannot be seen from our country. The first of them will take place on November 30 and it will be a penumbal lunar eclipse visible in Asia, Oceania and America. The 1December 4 there will be a total Sun that will be visible in the Pacific Ocean, South America, Antarctica and the Atlantic Ocean.