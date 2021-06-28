The world has been flooded with technology. The pandemic has brought a tsunami of innovations, but only four will be the pillars that will sustain the future. 5G, the cloud, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence. At least that’s how SAS experts (the firm of software of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence) in the e-book How to face the challenge of digital transformation in my organization: from theory to practice, which offers a roadmap for the digitization of organizations.

The 5G, for example, will give us the necessary bandwidth to transport all the information of the connected things, from street lamps to the oven or the iPad. Cloud (cloud, in English) democratizes access to software sophisticated at all levels of society and the market (any small and medium-sized company will be able to access and manage their business remotely). Advanced analytics will allow us to understand this huge volume of data. And artificial intelligence will allow you to read all of this in real time and draw conclusions that human nature cannot yet. “These are four technological pillars that will allow us to support society 5.0”, says Christian Gardiner, CEO for Iberia at SAS.

But the majority of Spaniards (66%) believe that society is not preparing well for this technological future, according to the Survey of Social Perception of Innovation in Spain, prepared by the Cotec Foundation. To make the leap, SAS specialists say, it is necessary to underpin a series of aspects: investment, public-private collaboration, leadership, training, ethics, risk mitigation and social commitment. “The time is now, because not only is there the driving effect of that survival instinct, but financing and regulatory mechanisms are being put in place in Spain and Europe that favor transformation”, highlights the firm’s book.

To ensure a technological future it is necessary to underpin these aspects: investment, public-private collaboration, leadership, training, ethics, risk mitigation and social commitment. Getty Images / iStock

“The impact of the pandemic has turned the expectations and forecasts of many institutions, organizations and companies upside down,” says Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, in the foreword to the SAS book. But if there is something that no one doubts, it is that the digital transformation of our society and our economy is already a reality. “In just a few months we have seen how this 180-degree turn has changed our way of being in the world: of working, consuming, communicating, training and developing socially,” Artigas emphasizes.

Above all, the crisis has left some keys to cope with technological change. These include the strength of public-private collaboration and the importance of the leadership of the CEO and the management team. Likewise, the proper use of ethics is important to avoid unwanted effects such as cyberbullying, false news (fake news) or biases in algorithms, according to the book, which is divided into five chapters. Each of them suggests answers to the five big questions that any leader asks when tackling the challenge of digitization. What ?: describes the current state of digital transformation in Spain. Why ?: explains the reasons for addressing technological change and the risks of not doing so. How ?: outlines the steps to start this process. When ?: highlights the opportunities that the moment offers us. Where ?: puts the inspiring focus on the sectors where digitization is and will be decisive in the future.

Build a country

The pandemic, the confinement and the consequent and forced loss of mobility, have managed to produce a technological acceleration of an unprecedented speed. Now we are aware that there are things that are better solved digitally. We must continue in this line, SAS experts emphasize.

The pandemic has confirmed that the digital transformation of our society and our economy is now a reality. Getty Images / iStock

Digitization was that permanent unfinished business for organizations, both public and private, a process plagued with barriers and obstacles. As life expectancy increases, there is still a large group of digital immigrants, and many business models continue to be sustained offline (Without connection). The pandemic accelerates and makes this transformation urgent. The experts recognize that the confinement has highlighted the excellent communications and telecommunications infrastructure that Spain has, which is a guarantee of competitiveness for the future and one of the factors on which we must pivot a country strategy based on transformation digital.

They also recognize that one of the keys that has given strength to the technological acceleration has been leadership. “It is a key element when considering the implementation of digital transformations such as the one that involves the incorporation of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics,” says the technology firm’s book. But despite the steps taken, the challenge ahead is titanic. Ahead we have the construction of an increasingly digital country, but also modern and inclusive. “The challenge is enormous,” emphasizes Artigas. “The Spain we want to be is at stake.”