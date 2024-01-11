Although several media outlets have announced that the azulcrema board, both Sebastian Caceres and his representative have reached an agreement to remain at least one more semester in El Nido and analyze his departure from Club América until after the Copa América, unless an irrefutable offer arrives this winter, other portals such as Monumental Eagles indicate that there are clubs willing to meet the demands for this same market.
In this way, if the Uruguayan defender leaves for European football, the club would have until February 1 (before the winter market closes) to be able to hire the defender to accompany the Chilean. Igor Lichnovsky.
In this way, the following footballers are the possible options that the Brazilian coach could have André Jardine to replace the charrúa according to the aforementioned portal.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Spanish defender was already sought after by the azulcrema team in the past, the player is known by the coach and could meet the expectations of playing for a club with the demands of the current champion.
The multifunctional Paraguayan defender works as a right back and center back, recently the sky blue captain had a conflict with the new coach of the Machine, Martin Anselmiand although the media have confirmed that they smoked the peace pipe and their confrontation did not escalate to major issues, a precedent has remained and the player would be well received in Coapa, as he is one of the best in his position in Mexican soccer.
According to some versions, the Argentine soccer player is one of the players that the Águilas would have in their portfolio in the event of a possible departure from Sebastian Caceres. There are no approaches in this regard, but it would be one of the names they would probe if necessary.
He is a Venezuelan defender with a left profile who can be a lateral or central defender. He is currently without a club after leaving Banfield in Argentina and could be one of the institution's options.
#options #América #replace #Sebastián #Cáceres #leaves #team
Leave a Reply