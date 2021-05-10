While Alberto Fernandez Y Martin Guzman They closed the first day of their European tour in search of support for an agreement with the IMF, three tweets gave a signal from the look of Cristina Kirchner about the topic. They were written by one of the vice president’s favorite economists, the deputy Fernanda vallejos placeholder image, with whom he shared a list in 2017.

Without going to the extreme of asking the Fund to compensate Argentina for the loan it gave to the government of Mauricio Macri, as he suggested in early March, now Vallejos claimed a “suspension of payments”, rated as The Fund’s proposals “unacceptable” and claimed a negotiation “very firmly”.

The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, met at the end of March with the head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, in Washington, to continue with the negotiations for a new agreement between Argentina and the organization.

With their busy schedule, it sounds unlikely that the President and the Minister of the Economy will heed the warnings of the economist ultra K; but surely both recorded the four notices that Cristina sent to avoid an agreement (at least in the short term) with the Fund.

For the economist and deputy Luciano laspina, one of the voices that usually crosses Kirchnerism on the debt issue, the hard wing of the Government, with the vice at the head, would be traveling a high risk road.

“For me, it is very clear, and I say it with absolute subjectivity: Kirchnerism is preparing to break with the IMF. Don’t negotiate hard, break up. This would help the Government to continue blaming Macri for all the economic ills, “Laspina speculates.

What were those notices from the vice president for condition the negotiation What is Guzmán facing – whom the Instituto Patria badly calls “the delegate of the Fund” -?

Notice 1 – 11/15/20 – “Some details and proposals”

An IMF mission, led by the Deputy Director of the Western Hemisphere department, Julie Kozack, and the head of the mission for Argentina, Luis CubedduHe had traveled to Buenos Aires to begin negotiating with the Government. As proof of good intentions, Minister Guzmán had taken care to send a Budget with adjustment and Sergio Massa gave friendly signals to the body, but a letter from the Senate bloc of the Frente de Todos broke the harmony.

Luis Cubeddu, head of the IMF mission for Argentina, with Julie Kozak, deputy director of the Western Hemisphere department. When they were in Buenos Aires, they received a letter from the block of senators K.

The letter was delivered on November 15 by the IMF delegation, but was addressed directly to its president, Kristalina Georgieva. It sought to “make some clarifications and formulate some proposals.” They argued that the agency had “irresponsibly” granted funds to Argentina (44,000 million dollars were disbursed) and for this reason they requested that the “calculations that made the IMF technicians, officials and managers think that our country could obtain sufficient external surpluses to meet the maturities” be presented.

What’s more, they demanded that the IMF “refrain from demanding or conditioning Argentina’s economic policies for the next few years. “And they requested a” reconsideration of interest “or a” waiting period to start the annual payments from the year 2025. “

Notice 2 – 1/3/21 – “Criminal complaint against Macri”

The Government had been shaken by the revelations of the VIP Vaccination, based even within the Rosada, and Alberto Fernández had to face his second speech at the opening of legislative sessions. If in the first he had tried to be a composer, in the encore Column with the vice president, who was clapping next to him.

One of the surprises of that presentation was the announcement that he had ordered the “formal” initiation of a “criminal complaint against Mauricio Macri” in order to “determine who the authors and participants in the largest fraudulent administration and of the greatest embezzlement of funds that our memory registers “.

President Alberto Fernández and Vice Cristina Kirchner, on March 1 in Congress. That day, the complaint against Mauricio Macri for the debt with the IMF was announced.

Already then, he warned that although his government had closed the agreement for the “toxic private foreign debt”, I had no urgency to agree with the IMF, contradicting what some of his own officials said a short time ago, when there was talk of an agreement for the beginning or the middle of this year.

Ten days later, the Anticorruption Office made the presentation in Justice. The crimes charged to Macri and former officials such as Nicolás Dujovne, Luis Caputo, Federico Sturzenegger and Guido Sandleris, were those of “fraud by unfaithful administration aggravated by being committed to the detriment of the public administration and embezzlement of public funds.” There they also talked about “complacency” of IMF officials with whom Guzmán has yet to negotiate.

Notice 3 – 3/24/21 – “We can’t pay the debt”

It was about the more explicit pressure. If in the previous two and one later the discursive and material authors were the senators, the President and the Anti-Corruption Office, this time Cristina herself gave voice to conditioning.

From the Buenos Aires town of Las Flores, at the ceremony for the Day of Remembrance, the vice president warned: “We can’t pay the debt, we don’t have money”. The moment was extremely sensitive: Guzmán had just met with Georgieva an hour earlier.

Cristina Kirchner, on March 24 in Las Flores, when she said that Argentina did not have the money to pay the debt with the Fund.

“We all know that with the terms and rates that are intended, it is not only unacceptable, it is not a subjective questionIt is a question that we cannot pay because we do not have the money to pay, “he explained.

He clarified that he was not promoting a default: “We are not saying not to payWhat are we going to say about not paying if our space was the only one that did not incur debts and paid those of the other governments. We should all make an effort, especially those who have responsibility for the ruling party and the opposition, what’s more, they should insist to that give us a lower interest rate“According to some experts, these adjustments of rates and terms are not foreseen in the statute of the organism.

Notice 4 – 6/5/21 – Silver “for the pandemic, not for the debt”

The last notice, again in parallel to the efforts carried out by Fernández and Guzmán, came from the Senate. It was just a few days ago, when the official bloc that responds to Cristina gave the green light to a project that asks that the next disbursement of the Fund – estimated at 4,350 million dollars – is used to “alleviate the pandemic” and not to pay “debt or interest”.

Oscar Parrilli promoted the declaration project so that more than 4,000 million that the Fund will send are used for the pandemic and not to pay the debt.

The project is from one of the slopes of the vice, Oscar Parrilli, who assured that it was not a condition of the Minister of Economy – who is looking for funds precisely to pay debt maturities. According to the senator, “this project has a clear recipient and is the International Monetary Fund, its authorities and member countries, so that they carry a more egalitarian policy. “

And he concluded: “It is a contribution for our Government in the face of the negotiation that it has to carry out. We are not hindering, in any case helping him (Guzmán). Let the journalists say what they want. “The” help “to the minister would arrive soon: they hope to vote on the project this week.