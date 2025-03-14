The four most relevant castles you can see in Barcelona: history, medieval architecture and spectacular views

Barcelona and their province have an impressive legacy of castles that have witnessed centuries of history. From medieval strengths built for the defense of the territory to stately residences reforming over time, thus reflecting the evolution of architecture and Catalan society. While some have been key fighting scenarios, others have been the refuge of nobles and monarchs. Currently, many of these castles have been restored and have opened their doors to the public, offering a unique look at the past.

Beyond its historical importance, Barcelona’s castles stand out for their architectural diversity and spectacular locations. Some are at the top of mountains, with panoramic views that in their time allowed to control the territory and now attract visitors in search of impressive landscapes.

To know these fortifications thoroughly, it is essential to resort to official sources that guarantee precise and updated information. Organisms like him Barcelona City Councilthe Catalan Cultural Heritage Agency and the CATALAN STUDIES INSTITUTE They have documented the history and characteristics of these constructions, allowing to discover their value beyond their imposing appearance. Through their records, it is possible to understand the role that these castles have played in the history of Catalonia and how they have reached today.

Castell de Montjuïc





He Castell de Montjuïc is located at the top of the mountain of Montjuïcsouthwest of the center of Barcelona, ​​and was built as a defensive fortress in the seventeenth century. Originally, it was a small fort built in 1640 during the War of the Sédoras, but in the 18th century the military engineer Juan Martín Cermeño reformed him and made him the great fortification we know today. His star -shaped design and strategic location made him a key point for Barcelona’s control.

Over the years, this castle was not only a military defense, but it was also a symbol of repression. In the nineteenth century, it was used to bomb the city and imprison political opponents. During the tragic week of 1909 and the Spanish Civil War, it continued to function as a prison. During the Franco dictatorship, it became a place of executions, being the best known that of President Lluís Companys.

In 1963 it became a military museum where finally in 2007 it became the property of the Barcelona City Council. Today, it is a cultural and tourist space where visitors can learn about their history and enjoy one of the best views of the city.

Castell de Santa Florentina





He Castell de Santa Florentinain Sea canet (North coast of Barcelona), is about 40 kilometers from the city and is an impressive mix of medieval and modernist architecture. His modern history begins in 1881, when Ramón Montaner, an important editor, bought the old CASA FORTA DE CAnet to return it to your family. With the intention of turning it into a symbol of its lineage, he commissioned his nephew, the famous architect Lluís Domènech I Montaner, the restoration and expansion of the building, transforming it into a medieval inspiration castle.

To give it an authentic medieval style, elements of old buildings were brought, such as parts of the Tallat Monasteryincluding arches, doors and windows, which were disassembled and rebuilt in the castle. In addition, other artists also collaborated in the decoration with stone sculptures, roofs with carved wood and old furniture.

In 1908, with the reform about to finish, King Alfonso XIII visited the castle and granted Montaner the title of Count del Valle de Canet. The family lived there throughout generations, until, by marriage, passed to the Capmany family. Today, although it is still used as a private residence, it has become a museum and can be visited to know its fantastic history and architecture.

Castell de Cardona





He Castell de Cardonalocated in the picturesque town of Cardonais just one hour from Barcelona in the region of the Bages And it is one of the most emblematic strengths of Catalonia. This castle was built in the ninth century by Wifredo El Velloso to consolidate dominance over the lands reconquered to Al-Andalus. Its strategic location over the valley of Cardener And the Salinas gave great power to the lords of Cardona, the family that resided in the castle at that time, who became one of the most influential of the Crown of Aragon and the Hispanic monarchy. Thanks to this importance, the nickname of “Los Reyes without Corona” has earned him.

This strength contains outstanding elements: the tribute tower, the Church of San Vicenç and a Gothic patio. Currently, the castle has become a hostel of great tourist importance, where visitors can know their history and enjoy the impressive panoramic views of the area.

Castell de Castelldefels





He Castell de Castelldefels It is located at the top of a 59 -meter hill, overlooking the coast between the Garraf solid and Barcelona. This castle is in the municipality of Castelldefelssouthwest of Barcelona, ​​approximately 20 km from the city. It was built on the remains of an old Iberian town and a Roman village, and its construction ended in the 16th century. Its location allowed him to dominate the southern zone of the Delta del Llobregatbut over time it fell into disuse and in 1883 the castle was already in ruins.

In 1897, walls and late -style walls and windows began to be restored and added, in addition to doors and windows. Later, the castle was acquired by the Castelldefels City Council In 1988, which promoted a historical and archaeological study of the place.

The castle was rehabilitated in two phases. In the first (2001) the structure was reinforced, the institutional wing was restored and an interpretation center was created to know the history of the castle. In the second phase the rest of the castle was rehabilitated, creating an outdoor theater and a viewpoint in the highest part of the building.

In addition, the castle is divided into three main sectors depending on the construction era: the Santa María Church Where the first documents on this temple date from 966, the body A del Castillo, built in 1550, marking the beginning of the fortress and body B, added in the 18th century, which represented the expansion of the fortress.