The Spanish selection his pass to the eighths has been complicated of this European Championship after drawing today against Poland (1-1). This has been the success and these the four failures of ours today:
HITS
Morata takes it out
On Monday against Sweden, the player of the Juventus had been one of the indicated after the tie (0-0). Focus of the criticism had focused in the Madrid striker, but both his teammates and Luis Enrique showed blind faith in the.
And today he agreed and took off a weight. After a bitten shot by Gerard Moreno, he caught the ball in a goal in which the VAR this time he smiled at her. Still, too missed clear chances, but there was his first scorer.
MISTAKES
Dramatic minute shortly after returning from break
The selection had gone intoning with the passage of time, but shortly after returning from the locker room he had a very complicated minute. Lewandowski tied after beating Laporte in a jump, but it didn’t end there.
On the next danger play, el VAR helped to signal a penalty on Gerard Moreno. The Villarreal striker himself launched it, but hit the post and Morata did not hit with the reject. I said, a minute to forget.
Spain’s attack is a drama
In the selection, worth the redundancy, rains, it pours. While it is true that he barely conceded chanceIt is to the Poles, it is also true that he continues with the aim very wide. On the part of all his players.
In addition to the aforementioned penalty, there was a head butt from Ferrán, a heads up from Morata, another Gerard occasion … and they all went to limbo. The national team shows good manners, but it does not aspire to win the tournament if it does not sharpen its aim. Urgently and radically.
This XI for Luis Enrique does not quite work for him
After the initial puncture, and taking into account lor who likes to rotate his players Luis Enrique, one could expect some variant in lineup from this night. “Morata and 10 more”, the Asturian had said yesterday at a press conference.
However, the only one who entered was Gerard Moreno for Ferran. In fact, the changes that the selected one introduced were almost the same. themselves (Fabián, Sarabia, Oyarzábal, …). The result: two draws against two somewhat inferior rivals. This team does not finish carbureting.
Everything to a letter against Slovakia
With the group level, this seemed complicated to come to pass. After two days, the selection would be out of eighth and his options will be played to qualify before Slovakia. A real drama.
La Roja hardly adds two points in two encounters, in which it has only been able score. Now the only option to qualify you have left is win a Slovakia that has surprised for good. You can still finish first in the group, but also get eliminated. And the sensations are very bad. Everything to a letter.
