Yesterday the team of tigers They were eliminated from the quarterfinals at the hands of the Tuzos from Pachuca. Those from La Bella Airosa knew how to impose conditions and beat the felines 2-1 with goals from Víctor Guzmán and ‘Chofis’ López, while the discount goal was the work of Guido Pizarro.
Here we present the 4 mistakes and the success of those led by coach Miguel Herrera.
Pizarro’s goal
Argentine midfielder Guido Pizarro’s goal was one of the best of these quarterfinals. The midfielder knew how to impose conditions to take advantage of a good service and win the mark by putting in an accurate header changed, defeating the Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.
The bad mark in the defensive zone
In the first goal of the match, the feline defensive back had a poor mark in the goal scored by Víctor Guzmán. The defenders could not gain coverage and the Mexican player ended up prevailing to open the scoring at the Hidalgo.
The little intention to the front
Although it is true that the feline squad was one of the most forceful throughout the contest, in this match they were noted with inertia and with few opportunities in front of the frame. This caused the local squad to take advantage of the game to make a difference and get through to the next round.
Missing Gignac
Unfortunately for the university students, in this game the striker Andre-Pierre Gignac it happened at night The Frenchman shone by his absence and did not weigh as in other games. The Frenchman has become the different man from Tigres and appears at important moments, although now he did not make himself felt.
De Souza getting expelled
the brazilian defender Samir de Souza He ended up losing his head and was sent off at minute 93′, leaving his team at a disadvantage and with no chance of being able to score the goal that would have brought them closer on the scoreboard.
