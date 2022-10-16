The four mistakes and the only success of FC Barcelona in the Clásico of Spanish football (3-1)

The first two goals of the match could be corrected if the team had remained focused on the defensive section. FC Barcelona has a serious problem at the back and Araújo will not be available until next year. The Valverde goal is what is really worrying. If the defense is not going to talk, it is the goalkeeper who should warn…absolute disaster.
The young Catalan player was directly to blame for two of the three goals conceded by Barça at the Santiago Bernabéu. This is a rude accumulation of errors for a player who wears the shirt of one of the best clubs in the world.
We have to start seriously looking for a player who can replace Badía. In the big games, the physical difference between his figure and that of his two companions is too noticeable. Placing Frenkie in his position was key to the late awakening of the culé.
Since his arrival he has been seen somewhat more shy than usual when a major clash occurs. It did not happen to him at Bayern, and he does not give the feeling that he is simply inferior to the center-backs of the opposing team. With all the respect in the world to Eder Militao, the Pole has the quality and the enough tables to beat him in different duels throughout such an extensive clash. Even so, charging him with all the blame for the result is more than exaggerated.
The good game in the last fifteen minutes of the game was thanks to a stellar tackle from Ansu on the pitch. The young Spanish player has had a really bad time as a result of the injuries that have weighed him down in recent years, but the confidence that Xavi is giving him could be the key to his return to the best level. The management of his minutes is being as prudent as it should be.
