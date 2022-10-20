Here are the four errors and only success of the Eagles in the duel:

Talking about Paco Memo is always a subject of controversy, as many say that he is the best goalkeeper in the history of Mexico, while others definitely think that he would not be what he is if he had not left the America. However, there are actions that cast doubt on his ability and that was precisely what happened in Hell, since in a free kick in favor of the Devils, the goalkeeper came out with his fist without even reaching the ball, leaving it dead. what for Hareth write down and apply the law of the ex.

✅ Walk well

✅ Excellent bed 🧤Yes, Guillermo Ochoa is already putting himself to the limit to guarantee us great saves in the first leg of the #LiguillaEnTUDN 💥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5rc0FCJM28 – Mr. Pinzón  (@MackyPinzon) October 20, 2022

The other goal against the azulcremas also happened due to an error and that is when the youth squad player decided to delay the ball so that Ochoa burst, he did it without force, letting the Chilean Jean Meneses got hold of the ball, so before shooting, Bald decided to commit a foul, giving away a maximum penalty, which was converted by Leo Fernandez. Perhaps having inflated the defender so much hurt him.

The pupils of the Argentine Ferdinand Ortiz suffered with the ball in the air, since the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez he won them all Nestor Araujo and the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres, but not only in attack, but also when it came to defending, he beat the Americanist attackers. In the same way, Henry Martin was practically disappeared due to the good brand they gave him Ortega and the Chilean Valber Huerta, who did not let him win in the aerial game. The same thing happened on free kicks, corner kicks and long balls.

After two and a half months, finally the America knew the defeat, which he had not suffered since July 31 against Lion on Day 6. The 2-0 was already uncomfortable for the azulcremas and the worst thing is that the 3-0 had fallen through the Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzotaking advantage of one more mistake of the Americanist defense, since Caceres could not control a ball well, letting the South American go alone towards the goal easily beating OchoaHowever the VAR he scored offside, which was a relief. The Chilean Diego Valdes he was not fine and he got desperate very quickly, the same as Zendejasthe Paraguayan Richard Sanchez he was reprimanded very quickly, the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez never finished weighing and by giving great coverage to the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo, he could hardly pull the strings and therefore, the attack went down too much, since he could not feel free as many times. Much to adjust on the part of the Tano.

Toluca finished with America undefeated! 😈 With a score of 2-1, the Red Devils beat the blue-cream team in the first semifinal game 🔥 America had not lost since July 31.https://t.co/dxFZB9R9a3 pic.twitter.com/3fSloXakHU – Sportscenter in Spanish (@SportsCenter_nt) October 20, 2022

Much can be blamed Americabut at the end of the day it is a team that always goes out to attack and did so this Wednesday, because from the initial whistle it went towards the Brazilian’s goal Tiago Volpiwith Alexander Zendejas easily outwitting Vegetable garden to take a shot that saved the keeper. After that, the visitors were dominating until Toluca I note. They never betrayed his philosophy and in the end, thanks to the changes made by Ortiz when sending the Colombian Roger Martinez and the Uruguayan brian rodriguezwhich gave the team greater depth, finally Laura cleaned up his mistake by discounting after a pass from Henrygiving life to the club for the Vuelta.