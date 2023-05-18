They were missing and there was little hope of finding them alive. There were four children lost in the middle of the Amazon jungle for 17 days. The day before, the authorities had found the bodies of the three adults who were traveling with them in a small plane that plunged into the void. But no sign of the minors, 11 months, 3, 9 and 13 years old. The authorities used the voice of the grandmother in recordings to call them through the thicket of the jungle. This Wednesday it was learned that the four survived. President Gustavo Petro confirmed it: “A joy for the country.”

A search team from the Cachiporro community, in Caquetá, was the one that found the children, according to government sources. The military forces hoped to find them when they found a teapot among the plants. That was the “reason that encourages our commandos to continue with this work and locate them,” the authorities said. Lesly Mucutuy (13 years old), Soleiny Mucutuy (9 years old), Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy (4 years old) and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy (11 months old) were fighting to stay alive.

The plane that crashed was traveling from Araracuara (Caquetá) to San José del Guaviare. At the controls, the pilot Hernando Murcia Morales; as co-pilot, the indigenous leader Hermán Mendoza Hernández; and Mucutuy Valencia, the children’s mother. Just after 7:30 a.m. on May 1, he reported an engine failure. Its last recorded location was approximately 175 km from the destination, on the Apaporis River, in the middle of the Amazon jungle. Since then their whereabouts have been unknown, until this Tuesday, more than two weeks later, when the authorities found the remains of the aircraft and the bodies of the three adults. No trace of minors.

This morning, Juan José López, director of Air Navigation at Aerocivil, told Day by day, from Caracol Radio, that there were indications that allowed us to believe in the possibility of finding the children alive. The door of the plane was open when they found it, and far from the place they found the bottle, with which it is presumed that the baby was fed, and remains of fruit that had been consumed less than three days ago.

The official announced that the search for the missing children would be intensified, although he acknowledged that the weather conditions, added to the natural difficulties of a jungle environment, complicated the work. This Wednesday, however, the weather conditions improved, which allowed an overflight to be undertaken in the area that included a loudspeaker to try to locate the children. After two weeks, the children are alive. It remains to tell the story of how they survived.

