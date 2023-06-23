Mario Balotelli is one of those born soccer talents who gets lost along the way due to issues that have nothing to do with the ball. The player lived a complex childhood from which he managed to get ahead and once he became the star he was, his environment returned to him out of interest. In addition, it is no secret to anyone that for years, the former Milan was a victim of racism within his own country and also outside it, under the phrase and argument, “there are no black Italians”.
The persecution of which Mario has been a victim for years has stalled his career, since the player never found the peace of mind to move forward. The Italian has been out of the soccer elite for several years and the reality is that today he lives much more calmly, he is a member of SION, but he is looking for a change of scenery and has been offered to Liga MX for the summer, with four clubs in terms of paying your salary.
Mario’s price is a maximum of 1.5 million euros and almost all the teams in the country can pay such a figure, however, the biggest obstacle is his salary, since the Italian would have to receive one of the best salaries in the country for the figure that continues to be. Therefore, only four teams from Mexico could receive him, Tigres, Cruz Azul, Monterrey and América. Those from the UANL are ruled out, since they have Gignac, the machine is focused on Pulido, while the striped and the eagles are looking for ‘9’.
