Juan Carlos Osorio is a coach who left his name at least in the memory of Mexican soccer. The coach was in his time as coach of the Mexican team in the worst blows in the history of El Tri, such as the humiliating defeat against Chile in the United States Gold Cup. Although, he was also the creator of one of the best, if not the best, victory for El Tri in a World Cup, against the then current world champion Germany, this in Russia 2018.
Thus, Juan Carlos has already left his name in the immediate reference of national football and on more than one occasion he has been rumored to take on Liga MX teams, since it is considered that although his work model was not suitable or was successful with El Tri, perhaps at the club level the story could be different. In fact, facing winter, there are 4 institutions in Mexico that have the Colombian with a real option for his immediate future.
After finishing his time in Egyptian football, Osorio could find a place in the Liga MX because four clubs, three of them already eliminated, have him in their sights. Toluca and Juárez are two of those teams and it is worth remembering that both institutions have already surveyed the Colombian some time ago and today he is a big name to take on their projects. This pair of teams is joined by Grupo Orlegi, who can put Juan Carlos in charge of Atlas or even Santos, as long as Repetto fails to resolve the Play-In series.
