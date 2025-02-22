02/22/2025



Updated at 7:06 p.m.





Aitana (25 years) has become the center of attention after passing through ‘La Revuelta’, where he surprised more than one by revealing that he owns four houses. «I have four houses. In one living, in the other also alive that is in Miami, and the other two have rented them, ”he said in conversation with David Broncano, and confessed to having approximately 5 million in heritage.

It should be noted that the artist’s interest in the real estate sector is not new. Since its departure from Operation Triunfo in 2017, the singer has diversified her income with the support of her family. In 2020 he founded SOP and OLI SLreal estate promotion company whose name is a tribute to its two pets and that has a share capital exceeding 670 thousand euros.

The properties of Aitana

His first acquisition was in 2019, when he bought an apartment in the luxuries Barrio de Salamanca, for 450 thousand euros. This property, previously owned by Blanca Suárez, marked the beginning of his career as a real estate investor.

A year later, in 2020, he bought a sear attic in the exclusive Dehesa area of ​​the town, for 700 thousand euros and in 2024, after remodeling it significantly, he sold it for 1.5 million euros, doubling its initial investment.









Currently, the interpreter of ‘Second attempt’ lives in a three -storey and 700 square meters located in a prestigious area northwest of Madrid. The property, acquired for 800 thousand euros, has a plot of 2,700 square meters, high security, a private recording room and even a disco.

But its real estate project has not only remained in Spain. In 2024, Aitana bought a house in Miami valued at 1.4 million euros. The property, on a single floor, has a garden, garage, pool and solarium in the backyard. It should be noted that this house has become its refuge during its stays in the United States.

Despite its success, its statements in ‘La Revuelta’ have put it in an eye of public scrutiny. While some applaud their success and business vision, those who criticize it for accumulating homes in a context where access to property remains complicated for many young people, have not taken long. “There are things that are better not to say and now” and “it has always been a pija,” are some of the comments that have been disclosed in social networks.