Once the referee Diego Montano blew the opening whistle, Eagles they went to the front looking for the rival bow, quickly finding their reward.

At minute 7, The puppy was in charge of executing a free kick from outside the area, which was deflected by the Colombian Steve Barreiro to leave no chance Rodolfo Cota.

Thanks to this, the azulcremas could feel even more secure, apart from that they no longer let go of the advantage, since the luck factor also counts in football.

From the outset, the Coapa team knew how important this match was for their aspirations to enter the playoffs, so they achieved their goal.

Although there is talk of playoffs, thanks to the fact that they have added 15 consecutive points, they are already stalking places of league direct, because they are already at a point of scratched and the champion Atlas.

The trust you have given them The Tano It has had an effect and now, there is no doubt that it will be a difficult rival, be it in the playoffs or in the Fiesta Grande.

FLYING HIGH! ?#America got his fifth victory in a row and will seek in the last two days to sneak directly into the Liguilla? Are the Águilas del ‘Tano’ Ortíz closing the regular phase strong? • AMERICA 2-0 LEON pic.twitter.com/oSEAOMgTiw – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) April 21, 2022

After beating Tijuana last weekend, Ortiz decided to bet on the same eleven that he added three to three, being practically the same except for the Paraguayan Bruno Valdezwho left the duel due to an injury at the border to give entry to the Spanish Jorge Mere.

William Ochoathe center made up of Mere and the Uruguayan Sebastian Cacereshaving on the sides a louis sources Y Jorge SanchezWith the spanish Alvaro fidalgo Y Richard in midfield. Later on, Zendejasthe Chilean Diego Valdesthe Colombian Roger Martinez and at the tip the Uruguayan Federico Vinas. The Tano found his eleven and possibly it is the same one that plays against tigers in it Volcano.

From the start of the duel, there were many infractions, especially stomping, some that the whistle let pass, but as the game progressed more came that harmed the beast.

Thanks to the impetus to go to the front, quickly the America unhinged the careful, starting with the Ecuadorian Angel Menawho had his particular duel with Sourcesearning the yellow and saving a red.

then came Ivan Rodriguezwho was reprimanded just after seven minutes for dangerous play and later, a foul that he had gotten in his favor, was changed by the referee after observing the VAR and left for a double yellow.

Desperation also entered the Colombian William Tessillowho after ten minutes left his team with eight due to a double yellow card, without forgetting that the Chilean Victor Davila He also went to the showers for insulting the referee at 55′.

Although the important thing was to add a victory, if the rival has one man less and later two, it was so that they could take advantage of their superiority.

In minute 55, the Chilean Victor Davila called for a penalty after contact with Merewhich the Nazarene did not score, however, the latter ended up throwing him out arguing that the South American insulted him, further complicating things for those led by the Argentine Ariel Holan.

It is true that they had several more approaches, such as a shot from Jorge Sanchezanother of vineyards Y Valdes, but they did not specify. The Eagles they must be more lethal if they want to continue to the high.