Boca Juniors defeated Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero 2-1 and is one step away from securing a place among the four classified in Zone B of the Professional League Cup. Next, we review hits and misses of Sebastian Battaglia’s painting:
After a hard week for Eduardo Salvio, who was immersed in police acts with his ex-partner, he managed to get rid of it with a doublet and a great performance prior to the Copa Libertadores clash in Brazil.
He got excited and bought the whole Boca World by kissing the shield. First step accomplished: break it in the League. Will it be the same in the Cup?
The controversial Sebastián Villa, may have problems off the field with regard to his private life or also with the managers on duty, but there is something that will never stop happening: watching Boca without depending on him.
Today he played another magnificent game: he hit 7/13 attempted crosses, delivered 5 key passes and gave an assist; he is the top assistant of the Battaglia team. How will they get rid of their services?
DT Sebastián Battaglia found himself under scrutiny throughout this week: nobody knew if he was really going to lead the match against Ferroviario. But he finally took charge of the situation and took three gold points from a difficult province like Santiago del Estero, with his scheme (4-3-3) and part of the interpreters he wants. Start planning the Libertadores.
The experienced Boca goalkeeper and friend of Juan Román Riquelme proved not only to be that but also a fundamental piece for Battaglia’s resistance in charge.
Today he saved a penalty and stopped 4 balls inside the area. Can anyone remember Rossi?
In front of Central Córdoba, Marcos Rojo gave Renzo López a hard kick that should have ended with his expulsion. The referee simply showed him the yellow card, but still reached the fifth yellow and the match against Barracas Central will be lost. This is not hierarchy but a danger.
#hits #mistake #Boca #Juniors #Central #Córdoba #League #Cup
Leave a Reply