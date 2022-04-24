On matchday 16 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, Club Deportivo Guadalajara received Club Universidad Nacional, the team led by Richard Chain managed to beat the Pedregal team at the Akron Stadium by a final score of 3-1.
Therefore, the Sacred Flock managed to secure its participation in the final phase, at least in the playoffs by adding 23 units.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
At minute 11 of the first half, Alexis Vega opened the scoring, after getting rid of four rival elements on his way to the area where he shot crosswise and managed to score Alfredo Talavera.
Before the end of the first half, the Sacred Flock managed to increase their lead on the scoreboard, in a counterattack Alexis Vega took the ball in the middle of the field and with great speed and travel assisted the Louse Alvarado that he only had to push the ball into the goal.
Almost immediately after the capital team had discounted the score, the Sacred Flock did not decline and scored again via Jesus Angle who shot from outside the area and managed to beat Alfredo Talavera.
From the taking of the technical direction, Richard Chain has changed the face of the team and has begun to play with center forwards, something that Michel Leano was not doing. Also since the changes he has relied on attackers like yrizar Y Zaldivar.
The Brazilian attacker brought the university team closer to the scoreboard with a shot from outside the area at minute 58 that was unattainable for Miguel Jimenez.
#hits #error #Chivas #victory #Pumas
Leave a Reply