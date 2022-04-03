River beat Defense and Justice 2-1, recovered from the defeat in the Superclásico and reached its third consecutive victory playing as a visitor.
We will make an analysis of the successes and the only error in our opinion of Marcelo Gallardo’s team.
Enzo Fernández is more important every day in this River and has a fundamental role. Because he contributes to the balance when it comes to scoring, but he also reaches the rival area and has a goal. Today he was the great figure and all the football of the team began at his feet.
Santiago Simón had the pleasure of scoring his first goal in the First Division. A well-deserved award for a player who is constantly growing and who has many qualities to have a fantastic career.
River was a very intense team and pressed at all times. That led to the first goal and also to managing to dominate a team that plays good football. The dynamic was present in the Millionaire players.
Although Defense and Justice found the goal in a fortuitous play, River defended itself with the ball in the final minutes and did not suffer.
River’s great weakness is in the setback and in how they beat defenders’ backs. He today he could have paid dearly in the first half.
