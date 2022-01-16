Here are the four hits and only mistake of the cement workers in the match:

La Maquina was forceful this Saturday because just at minute 4 it was already up on the scoreboard thanks to a good assist from Uriel Antuna and a great definition of Carlos Rodriguez within the area.

After that, the locals generated very little up front, they didn’t have as much intensity and that’s how the first half went, with a rival who didn’t want to risk conceding more goals either.

In the complement, the position of the border players changed and they tried to go on the attack, but even so, the Peruvian coach John Reynoso He opted to defend the only goal when he could really give more throughout 85 minutes.

Cruz Azul beat Juárez 1-0 without convincing their fans. Juárez is a team that has nothing and Cruz Azul at minute 70 began to defend itself. #Blue Cross – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) January 16, 2022

Although it can be blamed pigheaded defensive for not looking for more goals, it should also be applauded that his team was forceful very quickly without wasting chances as usually happens.

First play and first score, with the intervention of two of his reinforcements, so the South American helmsman cannot complain about what happened, since it shows that his new players are making a difference.

With this, another victory came and they are already together Cougars at the top of the table.

Keeping the zero was not an easy task, because the pupils of Ricardo Ferretti They came out with another goal in the second half and tried to approach the area through crosses, but the defense responded very well.

The most advanced player of the sky blue, that is, louis mendoza, began by pressing, with the midfield of rafael baca Y Erik Lyra recovering possession several times and finally, the great work of the defense and sides.

Here the performance of the Paraguayan should be highlighted Paul Aguilar, who won a large number of aerial duels, repelling everything that came near him, risking his physique so much that he even ended up with cramps.

Reynoso on the level of Pablo Aguilar: “It is to applaud, I told him that I needed Pablo who helped us make the team champion and he told me: Juan, these are my last six months at Cruz Azul and I want to retire as a great, the facts rarify what he anticipated me ” pic.twitter.com/mZGKrj92Vu – Daniel Sandoval (@DanielBSandoval) January 16, 2022

Although the party sailed through calm waters, Lira He even made some mistakes in the midfield, which turned into counterattacks, which luckily for him did not end well.

At minute 51 the puma youth squad committed a foul on the uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez, so four minutes later Reynoso made the decision to release him to avoid a tragedy.

With this, the strategist took care of his soccer player, who will probably aim to start again on Date 3.

It wasn’t Erik Lira’s game… Juan Reynoso realizes, in addition to the fact that he has a yellow card, and therefore relieves his holding midfielder at 54′. With the entry of Bryan Angulo, the recovery now falls on Rafa Baca, Nacho Rivero and Charly Rodríguez. – León Lecanda (@Leonlec) January 16, 2022

Taking advantage of the fact that five changes can still be made, Reynoso He took the opportunity to give minutes to some players who are not starters, who have suffered due to injuries, COVID-19 or adaptation.

The first change was the Ecuadorian Brayan Angle to have a ‘9’, since Reynoso decided to play without one, putting the Quick like false nine, then came Alexander Mayorga, who finally debuted with the light blue jacket.

Later came the Venezuelan Romulo Otero, who continues to adapt despite having arrived since last semester, also entering Joaquin Martinez Y Santiago Gimenez.