Here are the four successes and only error of the Coapa table:

The most important thing was to get the victory to continue dreaming of the league direct and for now, the Eagles They are already in that zone as they are fourth in the table with 25 points.

This became the sixth consecutive victory for the azulcremas, showing that they are already a reality, after having been in the last places of the championship.

The Argentine coach Ferdinand Ortiz he takes the palms for how he changed the face of the club.

America since the arrival of Fernando Ortíz ??: ? 6 wins in a row

? 19 of 24 points

? 6 games without conceding

? 15 goals for and 3 against

? The 3 forwards already scored

? In a direct league areahttps://t.co/3kGw7M0lFj pic.twitter.com/lAxUJe3jEC — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) April 24, 2022

Many analysts minimized the victories of the azulcremas for having faced rivals who were in a bad moment or in the last places of the table, but now they have shut up.

tigers is one of the favorites to take the title, having a totally offensive label under the tutelage of Michael Herrerahowever, were totally outmatched from start to finish and could have walked away with a bigger rout.

With this it was shown that he is also an aspiring to the scepter of the MX League.

At the start of the contest, the Chilean was not having a good time, suddenly having some sparks, however, right now he is already attached to the rest of the group and continues in a big way.

He was in charge of opening the board with a great play, where he eluded his rivals to take out a flash that left the Argentine standing Nahuel Guzmanalso generated other actions that he or his teammates could not specify.

In general he had four shots and three centers, being the brains of the attack.

The outfitter! Diego Valdés had a GREAT MATCH. He had the threads of the match in his boots and was one of the scorers of the @America club Great exhibition in San Nicolás. pic.twitter.com/c1z484go0c – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 24, 2022

It is highlighted to Valdes for being the orchestrator, however, it should also be highlighted what other players did like Jorge Sanchezwho did not let the Colombian do anything Luis Quinonesturning off one of the best assists in the tournament.

In addition, louis sources he was also correct in not allowing much to the french Florian Thauvin; The eleven elements delivered from start to finish, avoiding dangerous arrivals from the royals, who presume to be the best offense in the championship.

Even the changes did not hurt the unemployed tactician and only caused the desperation of the felines who were left with ten for the red to the Argentine Guido Pizarro.

Jorge Sánchez has two games in a row with assistance; now for Diego Valdes. pic.twitter.com/rO7IWQhbKX – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) April 24, 2022

This could have ended in a monumental thrashing because the Tano They had countless chances to finish the match and leave the game even more silent. Volcano. That is something that they will have to improve in the closing.

After the first goal, the azulcremas had another opportunity at 35′ to increase the advantage through Jorge Sanchezwho fully entered only to find himself at Patonbut he did not dare to shoot and decided to give possession to Alexander Zendejaswho could not connect it correctly.

At 48′, the Uruguayan Federico Vinas took to John Purata to take a low shot that managed to scratch El Paton and then came savior kings when Valdes stole the ball in midfield, advanced several meters and was left alone against Nahueltherefore he yielded to girlwho controlled, but took too long, taking a shot that the goalkeeper deflected with his leg.

For the 77′, Valdes surpassed Angle to top it off, though, again El Paton appeared to tell him no; in the 90′, came a free kick from Jonathan Dos Santosfinding in the area a Henrywho took out a shoe that El Paton he deflected with his leg; Finally, the Colombian Juan Otero He was nothing to put the third if it were not for the goalkeeper.