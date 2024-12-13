Steve Jobs is considered one of the most influential technological minds of the 21st century, the founder of Apple is responsible for a revolutionary leap in smart devices, and even many years after his death his advice and visions of the world continue to be an example for generations to come.

Thanks to him, today Apple is one of the most respected, admired and successful technology companies in the world. Much of this is because Jobs was not a boss or even an ordinary person, but rather, as his co-workers claim, he had an exceptional mind.

Being a genius entails several things, and among them is having habits and customs that may be out of the norm, but that from the point of view of psychology reflect that that person is much saner than they seem. Jobs is one of those people, and these are the four habits he had that showed off his superior intelligence.

The four habits of people with high abilities

They may seem like manias or even bad habits, but they are actually indicators of superior intelligence.

The obsession

Obsessing with something can be a problem, but not in all cases, and many times this obsession can lead to something bigger because it allows you to see things in a way that others cannot, achieving things that others cannot even imagine. . In the case of Jobs, a fairly clear example is fusing technology with design.

Nail biting

Nail biting is undoubtedly something very controversial, since many people point out that it is unhygienic or a sign of nervousness, however, many psychologists, rThey relate this habit to perfectionism.

For them it is as ifOur brain will need that little distraction to keep our mind focused. what you are working on.

talk alone

Talking to ourselves has always been associated with being a little crazy, although in practice, the vast majority of people do it. Psychology points out that This practice helps you generate more intelligent and organized responses.

The pleasure of working alone

No one doubts that one thinks better in silence, which is why one characteristic of people with this superior intelligence is that they prefer to work on their own, isolated from the rest. Steve Jobs had a secret room that he went to when he needed to think and there are many people who They need to isolate themselves to better process information.