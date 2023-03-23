The Qatar 2022 World Cup will be well remembered for what the tournament was in general. However, the final has been one of the best of all time, there were heroes and villains, but above all, a great sporting spectacle. One of the villains is surely the Frenchman Kolo Muani, who will be remembered for missing that one-on-one at the last second against Emiliano Martínez that could mean the three-time world championship for France.
Despite that flaw, the Frenchman has developed into an excellent center forward. His numbers make him one of the most outstanding men in the Bundesliga despite living his first season with the Frankfurt eagles and today several of the best teams on the planet are heating up the possible signing of him. Specifically, there are four elite teams that are considering reaching the figures requested by the German team for the French striker.
From Germany the newspaper Bild informs that in the interest of Manchester United, which we reported at the time here on 90min, Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG have joined and they will also move this summer for the signing of the Frenchman. The striker has 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions so far this season and his football is outstanding, because although he feels very comfortable as a ‘9’, he is capable of playing in any zone of attack, which makes him a total offender. The German box is with the intention of selling, but not for less than 100 million euros.
