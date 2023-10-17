The board of directors of the Cruz Azul Football Club has already begun planning towards Clausura 2024; In that sense, it is noted that last week was the starting point in the preparation of the squad for the next tournament, highlighting that they are pointing towards the hiring of four reinforcements where strengthening the goal will be key.
About this, Adrian Esparza Oteoreporter TUDNreported this Monday that the cement board intends to bring in “several reinforcements”, in addition, he highlighted that they will focus on two priorities: goalkeeper and creative.
On the topic of the goalkeeper, it was revealed that the options being explored by the celestial entity are: Carlos Acevedo, Tiago Volpi, Camilo Vargas and Rodolfo Cotaelements that are on the radar without offers so far.
“They have liked what Andrés Gudiño has done so far, but this does not mean that they cannot go for another goalkeeper, someone established and experienced (…) in the local market there are options that they like: the case of Carlos Acevedo , Tiago Volpi and Camilo Vargas, which has been investigated previously, the case of Rodolfo Cota”
– Adrián Oteo Esparza.
“So far they are just names, analyzes that are being carried out, and it does not mean that there is an offer, but they will be looking for a goalkeeper for 2024,” added the journalist during the program. Soccer club of TUDN.
On Monday it emerged that the Machine board has begun efforts to obtain the services of the Colombian Camilo Vargas, a measure that comes after the questionable performance of their two young goalkeepers Andres Gudiño and Sebastian Jurado in this Apertura 2023. It is worth mentioning that there are no official offers yet.
