In the new expansion of works of the Koldo Case Investigation Commission in the Senate, the other two women linked to José Luis Ábalos which were allegedly placed in public companies by the former minister. It’s about Claudia Montes and Nicole … NEASCCUthat join Noelia de la Torre and Jessica Rodríguez, which were already included in the list.

«The Spaniards deserve to know why and for what the money of their taxes has ended in a plot, which began with a porter of a brothel and continues with Prostitutes placement in public companies», Says Alicia García, spokesman of the PP in the Upper House.

The PP has included in its list the four women linked to Ábalos after it has been published how they were located in public companies without, in some cases, they have done any work.

The popular not only ask for the appearance of the four women, but have sent a petition so that the hiring files and the performance evaluation reports of their jobs are made public.

Ministers will also go to the Senate Luis Planas And, for the second time, Óscar Puentefor the hiring of these people in public companies attached to their ministries. The PP is aware that Transportes transfer the second audit in charge to know if Víctor de Aldama said about the amaño of public works contracts at the time of Ábalos.

In addition, a petition has been sent to the Court of Auditors to make a special control report on contracting in public companies that hired Jessica Rodríguez, Claudia Montes, Nicole Neasccu and Andrea de la Torre.

It is also included in the list of appearing Leticia de la Hozfor the alleged bribery in the name of the PSOE to a businesswoman to buy her silence.