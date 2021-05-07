Former Minneapolis cops involved in Floyd’s death: Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng. HANDOUT / Reuters

A federal grand jury in Minneapolis (Minnesota) on Friday indicted the four former police officers involved in the arrest and death of George Floyd on three counts of “intentionally” violating the constitutional rights of African Americans on May 25, 2020. This is the old Police Derek Chauvin, convicted last month of killing the icon of the racial movement and awaiting his conviction in June, and former officers Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, also involved in the event and still awaiting trial, scheduled for August. These new charges may lead to a new trial and, if convicted, it would be added to the state one.

According to a statement released this Friday by the Department of Justice, the four ex-police officers have been charged on the charge of not providing medical help to Floyd when he showed obvious signs of lack of oxygen. Chauvin has also been charged with violating the right of the African American to be free from submission and for using unreasonable force. In addition, it is now known that Chauvin faces a second indictment, stemming from the arrest of a 14-year-old boy whom he grabbed by the throat and hit several times on the head with a flashlight in 2017. For their part, Thao and Kueng have They were accused of not having “deliberately” intervened to stop “the use of irrational force” while Chauvin dug his knee into the neck of the detainee for more than nine minutes and the detainee claimed that he could not breathe.

The federal jury indictment alleges that the crime of “intentionally” violating constitutional rights “resulted in bodily injury and, ultimately, in the death of Mr. Floyd,” the document reads. Conviction on a federal civil rights charge in the United States can carry life in prison or even the death penalty, although these sentences are extremely rare.

In a historic trial, Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on April 21 of the three crimes he was charged with – reckless homicide, murder in the second degree (implies intention at the moment, but not premeditation) and murder in the third degree (to cause death by acting in a dangerous way and without care for human life) -. The former agent awaits his sentence, scheduled for June 25, at Oak Park Heights Correctional Center, Minnesota’s only maximum-security prison. Penalties for the most serious crime, murder in the second degree, can carry up to 40 years in jail.

Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense attorney, filed a motion Tuesday to request a new trial. Nelson alleges that his client did not have a fair trial. According to the lawyer, the court failed to isolate the jury or force them to “avoid any information from the media.” Nelson has asked to annul the verdict on the grounds that the jury “felt threatened or intimidated, felt racial pressure during the proceedings and failed to follow instructions during deliberations.”

Subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region