The UANL Tigres are planning what will be the next Apertura 2023 tournament, after the festivities and vacations after being crowned in the Clausura 2023, it is time to look at the next objective, to be a two-time Mexican soccer champion and join the select group, in addition, to add their ninth league title.
In this way, there will have to be modifications in the squad, since several adjustments are required to be even more competitive and have the possibility of proclaiming themselves again, so that possible team casualties are already available before starting to sign to new items.
One of the main elements to leave the team is the Uruguayan striker, Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopezbecause he is not satisfied with his role in the team as a substitute, so he would look for a new team where he can have more minutes and even be able to start.
But, in addition to the South American striker, there are three other players who are on the tightrope, the defender Igor Lichnovsky, the midfielder Rafael Carioca and the Mexican end Raymond Fulgencio.
For several weeks before, there has been talk of the possible departure of the Brazilian despite being a leading element of the team and with a lot of experience, but the player would seek a longer contract to be able to stay in the team and for that reason there would be other clubs interested in offering him their wishes, so it will be a matter of time to know how these feline players end up.
