Despite being the last to finish the season, Chivas already has a couple of reinforcements in its squad. However, this does not go hand in hand with departures, since the reality is that the Verde Valle team has some names on the squad that have lost weight within Paunovic’s plans and that for now remain options to leave. especially if more signings arrive to the ranks of Verde Valle.
In defense there are two names on limbo, the first of them Luis Olivas, who has not played any minutes since Paunovic arrived, as the defender is not to the coach’s taste and there is even speculation that there would be internal problems between the two. Furthermore there is the case of Christian Calderonwho in the league lost the position in the eleventh and today for the Serbian is behind Orozco and Mayorga himself in the race for the left side.
More news about Chivas
There are two other names that would come out in case of more arrivals. The first of them is edward torres, since Chivas has a long list of midfielders that they would like to add and in the event that one of them arrives at Verde Valle, ‘Lalo’ would be the one sacrificed. Finally there is the case of Daniel Rios, the striker who arrived in the summer and who added very few minutes, is behind Ronaldo Cisneros and will have a battle with the newcomer Marín. But, in case Alan Pulido returns, Daniel is destined to be the one sacrificed by the board.
