Espanyol depends on itself to return to Primera Iberdrola, its place in the world. Last season’s relegation broke with a unique trajectory, since together with Levante they were the teams that had participated in all the editions in the highest category. After a season of ups and downs, in which Rubén Casado’s men came to be sixth in the championship, the arrival of Adriana Martín in January has made them change the dynamic. The absence of a single player has been decisive.

The first of the four finals will be played this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at the Ciudad Deportiva de Sant Adrià against Zaragoza. The Blanquillo team is the tenth in the competition and should not pose excessive problems for a Women’s team that has been planning for weeks to return to the First Division. Despite this, the games in Sant Adrià tend to hang by a thread. The next one will be in two weeks the Seagull, bottom of the championship. This is expected more placid, as there are more differences between the teams.

But in the meantime, the Blue and Whites are waiting for two great outings. The first of them will be next week against Osasuna, leader of the category and another of the candidates for promotion. Those of Casado will also have to fight against the atmosphere that will be created in El Sadar, since Osasuna has already announced that they will play that match in the usual stadium of the men’s first team. Tied on 52 points, the Navarrans will face Athletic B this weekend, which is in ninth place.

With 50 points, Levante las Planas is currently in third place and will be the Blue and Whites’ last rival. The game will be played in Sant Joan Despí and it will be decisive to get that only place for promotion. The final stretch will be exciting and even and the Blue and Whites, who have asked for the support of the public this Saturday, hope to finally be the winning team after a season that has had it all.