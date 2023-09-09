Club Deportivo Guadalajara has struggled tremendously to find a center forward who meets the characteristics of a scorer, and practically since the departure of Alan Pulido At the beginning of 2020, the red and white team has had a team without a quality center forward.
For this reason, we remember the last four players in that position who have been hired and who were given a very high expectation, but they ended up being a total failure that to date still does not emerge that attacker that they so want to have.
He arrived with great fanfare from León and was expected to perform better than he did, but in the end there was more talk about his signing due to the fact that he was an international with Peru and his very high salary. He ended up being a big disappointment and left a semester later to the border with Bravos. after 14 games and only one goal on his account.
The Sacred Flock was impressed by the numbers of Yrizar in the MX Expansion League with dorados of sinaloa and they decided to give it a chance, but while it was interspersed between tapatio and the first team did not take advantage of the opportunities it had, because its level was not up to the First Division.
He ‘Brush‘He left the Águilas as a reference, captain and scorer, to fill his pockets in the red and white team where he spent without pain or glory. He clung to his contract and the reality is that his level was poor compared to his time with the Eagles. His contribution was more in the locker room than on a sporting level.
He arrived from Sultana del Norte and spent a year in Guadalajara where his level was quite low, he played 15 games and was unable to score a goal.
