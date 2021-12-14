After the party leaders, the parliamentary groups of VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie also agreed to the draft coalition agreement. On Tuesday, in various places in The Hague, they were given insight into the plans that are the result of more than ten weeks of negotiations. On Wednesday morning, the informants will talk to the negotiators about the points that the four political groups still want to adjust at the last minute. The coalition agreement is expected to be presented in the House of Representatives in the afternoon.

Despite the quick agreement of the groups, the parties have to deal with internal concerns: is there enough in the coalition agreement to justify participation?

VVD members worried: isn’t Rutte giving away too much?

VVD leader Mark Rutte entered the Nieuwspoort press center unseen at the beginning of the afternoon through a back entrance. From nine o’clock in the morning he had already let the House of Representatives read the negotiating result of the formation in a small room. And when they were done with that at the beginning of the evening – the VVD found the coalition agreement “positive” according to party leader Sophie Hermans – Rutte had already been gone for a few hours. Also unseen. He had started preparing the press conference about corona.

For Rutte, the moment when his group was shown the coalition agreement twice before was unprecedentedly difficult. At Rutte II, with the PvdA, there was a threat in the VVD about the income-related health care premium, which ultimately did not materialise, and at Rutte III the MPs were dissatisfied with the so-called ‘repayment fine’. Homeowners who had paid off their mortgage would no longer be compensated for this in the long run. Just before the presentation of the coalition agreement, it was renegotiated, Rutte had sat there with an angry face: did the others grant the VVD nothing at all?

In his party, Rutte is known as someone who easily sacrifices VVD views for a new cabinet, or for the stability of a sitting cabinet. The other party leaders at the table almost always demand the most concessions from the VVD as the largest party. Their negotiating position seems stronger than Rutte’s: if the formation fails, it will almost certainly be seen as his failure.

Rutte is known in his party as someone who easily sacrifices VVD ideas

VVD members in the Chamber are aware of the suspicion with which VVD members outside The Hague will read the agreement: did Rutte and his fellow negotiator Hermans stand up enough for people with a house and a car, were they strict enough about migration, and not too strict with the climate measures? At a general meeting of the VVD, at the end of November, the mood among the members was not very cheerful. There was especially a lot of unrest about the text that CU leader Gert-Jan Segers had left on the train: it stated that more vulnerable refugees could be granted asylum in the Netherlands, and that when admitting migrant workers, “the need ” to such migrants in the labor market. “I understand that we have to make compromises,” said VVD member Adam Esmael, English teacher in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. But, according to him, migration was the ‘main theme’ for many VVD members.

Former KNVB chairman Michael van Praag, VVD chairman in Bloemendaal and Heemstede, said at the members’ meeting that “too often things are promised that are not fulfilled”. The VVD in the House of Representatives had been warned.

CDA do you want to present yourself now

At the CDA they were the first to get out. At nine o’clock in the morning the group members met at the party bureau in The Hague, at half past two party leader Wopke Hoekstra was outside to report that they were “very satisfied” with the result of what he had had a “forceps redemption” the night before. named. “There are a few items that you take under your arm to the informant,” he said. To then emphasize a few times that these are “really details” about which his party members had comments. The message: the CDA will not stand in the way of the formation of a new cabinet. Hoekstra had above all heard “a lot of enthusiasm”. According to Hoekstra, this is because a large part of the agreement had already been recognized in advance by the small group: MPs “thought along, co-written and co-negotiated”.

Of the four parties that have reached an agreement, the CDA was the only party that suffered an election defeat. In the group and also by members, there were doubts whether a place in the opposition would not be more appropriate. Then the party could reflect on the question of what it is for on earth. After the faction, Hoekstra will also have to convince his members that government participation is worth it.

But for a party that is looking for itself, it will be quite difficult to point out what is really typical of the CDA agreement. It is difficult for the CDA, a centre-right party, to profile itself in a coalition with parties that have a more outspoken profile. The Christian Union is more Christian. The VVD judge. D66 greener. And in the previous cabinet term, the CDA already noticed that it is very difficult to be something yourself.

Also read this analysis: This coalition agreement is one subject to financial reservation



After the elections, the CDA published vision papers on sub-topics to prevent repetition. A new one about housing will soon be published, and earlier about agriculture, climate and drug crime. Hoekstra often spoke in the campaign about tackling subversive crime. He thinks that is a subject that the CDA should take up.

He declined to comment on his own political future. Behind the scenes it is clear: Hoekstra does not choose to lead the faction in the House, he will return to the cabinet.

D66 counts on different choices than with Rutte III

From ‘as progressive a coalition as possible’ in the first months after the March election win to ‘a cabinet with a progressive edge’. D66 leader Sigrid Kaag has celebrated her substantive ambitions in the dragging formation. Especially after she had let go of PvdA and GroenLinks at the end of September to start negotiations with the current coalition partners. Her supporters were not entirely happy about that.

Kaag promised firm negotiations for “a progressive coalition agreement”. “We either do it right or we don’t,” she kept saying.

After the hours-long group deliberation, she announced on Tuesday afternoon that that had been successful. The group had agreed to the negotiated result “with conviction and enthusiasm”. So yes, said Kaag: the new coalition agreement is progressive enough. “This is what we stand for.”

Party rules do not require members to agree to the new coalition. They will be updated shortly, just like in 2017.

The supporters will mainly want to know whether serious steps are being taken in the coalition agreement for the climate, education, Europe, and against the housing shortage. The D66 voters do not expect half-hearted measures on these themes.

Also read about the search for ministers: Who wants to become a minister?



Traditional liberals’ wishes for medical ethics (scientific embryo research, completed life) seem to have less priority at the moment. Kaag himself called this subject ‘not top of mind’ a year ago.

The congress recently adopted a motion on the current political theme of a ‘new administrative culture’ with an assignment to Kaag. The coalition agreement must contain an emphatic ‘preamble’ about new leadership. That call sounds vague, but it was quite concrete. Rutte IV must make clear agreements about, among other things, ‘elements such as honesty, publicity and verifiability of decisions’. In political decision-making, ‘content must take precedence over image’ and parliament must be given ‘more room’.

According to the party, a new administrative culture also means “a different composition of the cabinet, with different choices and priorities”. In recent days, the rumor in The Hague has become more and more persistent that Kaag is not opting for Foreign Affairs, as previously seemed to be the idea, but for Finance.

CU will have to explain why with Rutte?

Very often it is a disadvantage if you have few MPs and participate in a cabinet, such as the ChristenUnie. It is extra work. But on the day that the parliamentary group receives a draft coalition agreement, such as Tuesday, it is very handy: for the five ChristenUnie parliamentarians there is no longer a single surprise. Two of the five, Gert-Jan Segers and Carola Schouten, were the CU negotiators at the formation table. The other three – Pieter Grinwis, Mirjam Bikker and Don Ceder – were on the CU formation team and knew what was being won or conceded. They were able to talk about everything.

VVD, D66 and CDA should therefore not expect any problems or additional requirements from the ChristenUnie. When the negotiators meet again on Wednesday to discuss the reactions of the MPs, Segers and Schouten will keep a close eye on what the additional desires of the others mean for their most important points. Otherwise they still have a problem with their group.

The longest formation ever in the Netherlands

As in the 2017 formation, those most important points are in any case medical ethics, the interests of single earners and therefore the tax system, climate, inequality in the Netherlands, migration. The political culture is now added. Segers will have to tell his supporters a story about his participation in a cabinet with, that seems certain, Mark Rutte as prime minister. In April, after the affair about a ‘position elsewhere’ for Pieter Omtzigt, Segers in the Dutch daily newspaper let it be known that that was out of the question for his party. The Christian Union wanted to rule with the VVD, but not if Rutte continued to lead that party. Segers no longer found Rutte credible. According to him, he had tried to get rid of a difficult MP.

The ChristenUnie soon regretted this move, Segers said at a party conference that he had made it too personal. Then it turned out that the ChristenUnie did not rule out Rutte after all.

For the ChristenUnie, medical ethics revolves around the completed life law that D66 wants and embryo research. A vote on the D66 law will almost certainly no longer be able to stop the ChristenUnie, the question is what that party will do if the law is passed (which is by no means certain): can the cabinet, with the ChristenUnie still in it , implement such a law?

Segers said early in the evening on Tuesday that the new coalition agreement is “better” than that of four years ago. “We can really point out a lot of things that we say: without us it wouldn’t have been there.”