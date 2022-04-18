After the match between FC Barcelona and Cádiz CF. We present a list with the x successes and the x errors of FC Barcelona in this match
FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF – LaLiga Santander / Eric Alonso/GettyImages
The French player of FC Barcelona has been the only one who has proposed something different in the Barça team. Dembelé has been very electric on that right wing.
FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF – LaLiga Santander / Eric Alonso/GettyImages
In the times that Cádiz has arrived, the occasions have been clear. In Lucas Pérez’s goal, the goal is preceded by two shots by Rubén Sobrino totally alone in the small area.
FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF – LaLiga Santander / Eric Alonso/GettyImages
Although the quality of this player is not in doubt, the truth is that today he played one of his worst games wearing the Barça shirt.
FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF – La Liga Santander / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages
FC Barcelona has had many occasions but has found a wall in the rival goal. Conan Ledesma along with the Cadista defense have done a great job redeeming the local offenses.
FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF – LaLiga Santander / Eric Alonso/GettyImages
FC Barcelona has been the general dominator of the match, but that has not helped them to achieve victory against Cádiz. He has had possession but has not been able to take advantage of it.
