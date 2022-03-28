The Mexican team entered the field of the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium to win a valuable victory against Honduras by a score of 0-1, with a goal by Edson Álvarez.
With this victory, the Tricolor must add three points or draw against El Salvador to get their ticket to play the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Here we present you the four errors and the only success of Mexico in their game against the catrachos.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Without a doubt, one of the players of the Mexican team that was best seen in the game against Honduras was Edson Alvarez.
On several occasions the ‘Machín’ was seen stealing balls, sending short passes and became a wall to prevent the access of the Catracho strikers to the lower part of the field.
The reward came in the complementary part, when in a set piece play he anticipated Lacayo to gain coverage to put in an accurate header and open the scoring.
Compared to the last game, in this game in San Pedro Sula the side Jorge Sanchez went by unnoticed.
It was expected to go up and down, taking advantage of its speed to deal damage, however, it only went up a couple of times and it was with more pain than glory.
It was only minute 28′ when the midfielder Hector Miguel Herrera he compromised in the match, by committing an unnecessary foul and causing him to take the yellow card.
With this preventive, the ‘HH’ will miss next Tuesday’s game against El Salvador, due to the accumulation of cards.
Gerardo Arteaga It is another of the elements that was not even a quarter of what was shown in the game against the United States.
In this match, the Genk de Bélica footballer made mistakes in the passes, was imprecise in the outings and at 64′ he left painted yellow due to a foul against Maldonado.
At minute 85′ the Genoa defender, John Vasquez, missed one of the clearest goalscoring, by missing an excellent pass by midfielder Héctor Herrera, sending his header wide when he was alone with the frame open. daredevil!
#errors #success #Mexican #team #victory #Honduras
Leave a Reply