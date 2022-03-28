???⚽ Gooooooal from Mexico

???⚽ Gooooooal from Mexico ?? Edson Álvarez marks the first of the Tri ?? 0-1??#CaminoAQatar | #PassionAndPride | #ForThePaseToTheWorld ? LIVE! https://t.co/ZlRd62dCFV

? TUDN pic.twitter.com/GcXlvd4HQ0 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 28, 2022

On several occasions the ‘Machín’ was seen stealing balls, sending short passes and became a wall to prevent the access of the Catracho strikers to the lower part of the field.

The reward came in the complementary part, when in a set piece play he anticipated Lacayo to gain coverage to put in an accurate header and open the scoring.

It was expected to go up and down, taking advantage of its speed to deal damage, however, it only went up a couple of times and it was with more pain than glory.

Héctor Herrera won the yellow card in the first half and will not be able to play against El Salvadorhttps://t.co/x1ab2tSJGH #ForThePaseToTheWorld | #CaminoAQatar — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 28, 2022

With this preventive, the ‘HH’ will miss next Tuesday’s game against El Salvador, due to the accumulation of cards.

In this match, the Genk de Bélica footballer made mistakes in the passes, was imprecise in the outings and at 64′ he left painted yellow due to a foul against Maldonado.