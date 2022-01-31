However, after making good plays, his shots went wide. Situation that caused the annoyance of ‘Tata’, since he could not believe how he did all the action well, but in the definition it was not fruitful.

❌⚽ It didn’t count! ? Funes Mori had scored the first of the match but it was annulled ?? 0-0??#LaCasaSeRespect | #CaminoAQatar | #Concacaf ? LIVE! https://t.co/gjDZWHV2WO

? The Stars | TUDN pic.twitter.com/O5FOt9cLm7 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) January 30, 2022

Yes Rogelio Funes Mori He would have left the ball for ‘Tecatito’ to define, it would have been the first for the Tricolor.

The ‘Chaka’ committed unnecessary fouls which caused him to leave painted yellow, thus missing the next game. The national side could not in heads-up against Joel Campbell.

He only had a slight spark in the complementary part, where a pass came out as a shot, hitting the ball on the crossbar.

As we have already mentioned, if the Tigres player continues with this loss of play, his name could falter on the defining list heading to Qatar 2022.

The midfielder was literally seen jogging on the pitch. He lost balls, made mistakes in the passes and far from going out to try to recover them, he was noticed with inertia on the field.

A player of Herrera’s category cannot continue making exhibitions of this type, once yes and sometimes not. Due to his experience, he must be demanded and leave everything in each game, otherwise, hang up the boots and not defend the cause of the Tricolor again. A shame!

Already for the complementary part he entered the field and immediately made himself felt. He did different things and was one of the few redeemable. Hopefully he will be given more opportunities so that he can replace attacker Rogelio Funes Mor, who has been left to duty in these qualifying games.