Once again the Mexican team left more questions than answers in their match against Costa Rica. With the claw shown by some soccer players in the previous game against Jamaica, it was expected that the height of Mexico City and the colossal Azteca Stadium would be used to play in favor, however, it was not like that, and the match ended with a boring scoreless draw.
On this occasion we present the 4 mistakes Y the only hit of the Tricolor in their game against the Costa Ricans.
The player Hirving Lozano returned to ownership of the Mexican team. He was one of the most participative, he fought for each ball, he was the target of various fouls and he had the clearest ones in the first half.
However, after making good plays, his shots went wide. Situation that caused the annoyance of ‘Tata’, since he could not believe how he did all the action well, but in the definition it was not fruitful.
At minute 31′ of the game, the player Jesús Manuel Corona made a good play inside the Tico area; however, on a rebound, the ‘Twin’ interfered in the action and shot at goal, however, the goal was invalidated for offside.
Yes Rogelio Funes Mori He would have left the ball for ‘Tecatito’ to define, it would have been the first for the Tricolor.
With Jorge Sánchez out due to injury, coach Gerardo Martino resorted to Louis Rodriguez, who again was left to owe.
The ‘Chaka’ committed unnecessary fouls which caused him to leave painted yellow, thus missing the next game. The national side could not in heads-up against Joel Campbell.
He only had a slight spark in the complementary part, where a pass came out as a shot, hitting the ball on the crossbar.
As we have already mentioned, if the Tigres player continues with this loss of play, his name could falter on the defining list heading to Qatar 2022.
The only ‘diva’ that remains of the Tricolor is Hector Herrera. In the game against Jamaica he was one of the best players in the match and it was expected that he would look the same for this match, although it was not like that.
The midfielder was literally seen jogging on the pitch. He lost balls, made mistakes in the passes and far from going out to try to recover them, he was noticed with inertia on the field.
A player of Herrera’s category cannot continue making exhibitions of this type, once yes and sometimes not. Due to his experience, he must be demanded and leave everything in each game, otherwise, hang up the boots and not defend the cause of the Tricolor again. A shame!
The youth soccer player of the Red Devils of Toluca, Alexis Vega, surprised that he went to the bench after his outstanding performance in the last game against Jamaica.
Already for the complementary part he entered the field and immediately made himself felt. He did different things and was one of the few redeemable. Hopefully he will be given more opportunities so that he can replace attacker Rogelio Funes Mor, who has been left to duty in these qualifying games.
