Cruz Azul played direct pass to the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament this Saturday against América on the last day of the regular season. The team led by Juan Máximo Reynoso arrived at the event with the obligation to add three points to qualify among the first four places in the general table.
These were the mistakes and successes of the Celeste Machine against the Eagles on matchday 17 of the Clausura 2022:
Mistakes
offensive ineffectiveness
The cement team has not found its ideal attack this season. Reynoso has tried it anyway, but Cruz Azul looks flat offensively no matter what combination of attackers he fields.
Lack of intensity and grit
The Celeste Machine played a very important game this Saturday, but it did not show blood in the Azteca Stadium. In case of winning, the cement workers guaranteed their pass to the next round. In this important duel, the team was lacking in ideas and also in character.
Changes don’t work
One of the characteristics of Juan Reynoso’s Cruz Azul is inefficiency when it comes to making changes. The Peruvian coach usually takes a long time to make changes and in general his changes do not usually have a positive impact on the development of a match.
few ideas
It seems that the speech has ended for Juan Reynoso. The team is experiencing one of its lowest moments since the Peruvian took over as technical director. The Machine, despite having a more than competitive squad, lacks a goal and does not excite for the playoffs.
hits
defensive solidity
Although it is true that Cruz Azul does not shine in the attack, the Reynoso team has been characterized by having a defensive order at the end of the tournament. The cement team has opted for an unemployed team with three plants, which has proven to be effective.
#errors #success #Cruz #Azul #draw #America
Leave a Reply