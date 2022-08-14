Yesterday the Chivas del Guadalajara welcomed the Atlas Foxes at home in another edition of the Clásico Tapatío. In a tight game that drew more attention due to poor refereeing, the score was 1-1, with goals from Quiñones and Cisneros, respectively.
Here we present the 4 mistakes and the only success of the team led by Mexican coach Ricardo Cadena.
The claw of Fernando Beltrán
Among the little that can be salvaged from the whole of the chiverío is Fernando Beltran. The ‘Nene’ is one of the most outstanding elements that Chivas has. He does not stop fighting each of the balls, he sends services and dares to shoot from medium distance.
If his other teammates played at least a quarter of what the midfielder does, it would be another story.
At minute 35′, the defender Michael Ponce he lost his head and was late for an action, leaving an atrocious blow to the humanity of player Anderson Santamaría.
At that moment the whistler relied on the VAR and did not hesitate to show the red card, sending ‘Pocho’ to the showers.
Once again, the lack of forcefulness affected the rojiblanco team. When Atlas was at a disadvantage due to the expulsion of Luis Reyes, they spent almost 40 minutes with an extra man and never took advantage of this advantage, they did not even have at least one danger.
Later, the red came for Ponce who leveled the game again.
One of the main people responsible for the athlete’s goal was louis olives. The player was slow to make the coverage, which caused Julián Quiñones to score. The defender fell short and could not follow the ball that was left to the Colombian attacker.
Another of those who did not do much in the Atlas goal was the goalkeeper Miguel Gimenez. The ‘Guacho’ remained standing and did not come out to reduce the ball, a situation that was well used by Quiñones to open the scoring.
In an action of this type, the goalkeeper should not tie up or wait, he has to come out to cut off the play.
