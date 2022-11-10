😦 …

😓 “We are in a VERY BAD STREAK. It’s time to make us all look at it…” (via Dazn)

😥 “Be QUIET THAN EVER, be together and work”. #LaLigaSantander

At 11:45 p.m. @elchiringuitotv! pic.twitter.com/e5Tt7ZixzG

– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 9, 2022