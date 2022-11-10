Morata and the offside
A movie love story. Álvaro Morata is a great striker and here we have always defended his ability to work with and without the ball, but his extraordinary ability to always fall offside detracts from his teams a lot. Aspect to be corrected, which seems incorrigible.
Starting losing is already a habit
We have to start working seriously on entering the games much more concentrated. Not long ago it was an essential feature of the team led by Diego Pablo Simeone, but in recent seasons the chip has changed, it is no longer the same. The mattress set has to get its act together in this aspect.
Sixth to the break…
Going to the sixth break was not one of the objectives of the mattress team. Today’s defeat is very hard, because Atlético has only won one of its last five league matches. The team cries out for reinforcements in the winter market. We will see if they bring Simeone what the Argentine is looking for.
Cadet errors that lose points
The image we see below is a photo prior to the only goal of the match. You can not grant so many with such clamorous errors. It is not the first, nor the second, nor the last time that it will happen to the Cholo team.
Lemar, better late than never
It hasn’t been his best game because he hasn’t played in the place he likes the most, but the mattress team improves whenever Thomas Lemar enters the pitch. He has not entered France’s squad for the World Cup, but with the Frenchman you know, better late than never.
