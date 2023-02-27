The power of Facebook advertising is no surprise!

With 2.96 billion people waiting to see your ads, Facebook advertising helps reach more audiences than ever! (source)

A well-thought-out ad campaign is essential to ensure your advertising efforts aren’t wasted. Get creative with strategies tailored specifically for this platform, and watch as customers flock toward what you’re offering.

However, all these Facebook ad agencies appear to be the same in this competitive world. This can leave you with dozens of options and unsatisfied with your decision.

No more waiting! It’s time to find the perfect Facebook ads agency for your business. Here are four crucial guidelines that you need to keep an eye out for.

Do not fail to check who handles your project

Do you know why most digital marketing firms struggle to find the best Facebook advertising company? They do not ask any further questions after learning about the agency’s extensive knowledge base.

For instance, let’s say that you have chosen an expert Facebook ads agency and are quite delighted with them, but once you sign up with them, you never know to whom they will assign your work.

In other words, they might delegate your work to a fresh face in the Facebook advertising field. Yes, you heard that right! Some Facebook ad firms do this to concentrate on big clients and make more sales.

So, when hiring a Facebook advertising firm, never fail to find out who will be in charge of your projects. By doing so, you can onboard an experienced person and prevent your expectations from crumbling!

Do not fall for Facebook ad agencies’ flattery!

While there are honest agencies that say no to serving you, several Facebook ad agencies out there say yes despite having no prior experience in your area.

Therefore, you need to exercise great caution when you are on your hunt to find a Facebook ads agency for your firm.

For instance, some agencies might show their past results and make similar promises to you without considering your needs.

Do not let such agencies flatter you!

Such businesses are more concerned with completing the task than providing the best results.

So, instead, look out for a reputable Facebook advertising company that is quite experienced in your niche and genuinely driven to offer you the desired results.

Do not overlook case studies with metrics

If you are pleased with the list of the clients your Facebook ad agency has previously served, you’re recruiting wrong.

Evaluating agencies based on the volume of clients or case studies will not help you locate your desired firm.

You must delve deeper into your recruiting process to filter out the right agency. For instance, start paying close attention to their metrics instead of checking on case studies.

If you plan to promote your brand and are looking at social media, watch out for metrics like follower growth or website traffic.

And if you’re aiming to drive more leads, try to look for metrics such as the total number of qualified leads generated or the number of conversions.

Do not fail to own your data

The data is the main reason we strive to generate Facebook ads, right?

Facebook ads can generate a great deal of insightful data for your business.

However, you also need to know that there’s no use in reaping the benefits of your Facebook ads if your account does not own them. Why?

If you fail to take ownership of your account, you may risk losing insightful data and eventually letting your marketing efforts stall. This can turn out to be a great barrier to your business.

Therefore, you need to note that if you are hiring an agency, it’s essential that you own everything you are paying for!

The contract you’ll sign must emphasize and clarify this aspect. If your chosen firm denies giving you ownership of your account, it’s time to look elsewhere.

Do not try to take shortcuts when hiring a Facebook ad agency. Instead, be smart and list all your must-haves and key factors so that you can research all the possible and credible agencies out there.

We hope the above “do not” guidelines will help you narrow your choices and settle on the right agency willing to provide you with effective campaigns and increased revenue.