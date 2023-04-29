Secretary Adán Augusto López occupied the place of Andrés Manuel López Obrador for four days, the place of the President of the Republic, the highest, widest, most important seat. It cannot be said that the head of the Interior formally held the position of the first president of Mexico, because for that López Obrador, who was sick with covid-19 and took rest, had to have requested leave or incurred in absolute absence, as indicated the Constitution. López Obrador did not stop being the president, but during his convalescence he delegated to the Secretary of the Interior some essential functions of his position. Adán Augusto, as the secretary is known, went from being an aspirant to practicing president in one week.

The 59-year-old Secretary of the Interior was called upon to lead the daily meetings of the Security Cabinet, where state officials deliver to the president a part of the country’s general situation. He had to lead a private meeting on Wednesday with federal secretaries and governors of Morena to review the coverage of social programs, a topic of greatest interest to the president. And perhaps the most important of all: he had to take the place of López Obrador in the conferences morning, which are more than a forum to answer questions from the press: in reality it is one more decision-making site within the National Palace, a place —more visible— from where the president issues instructions to his Cabinet, announces public policy projects He confronts his adversaries and imposes the national agenda on the media; it is a site that guarantees popularity but also maximum collective scrutiny.

A trade is also its own school: you learn by doing the things you have to know how to do. President López Obrador has a peculiar way of defining the profession of politics: that it is not a matter “of positions, but of commissions”, where the rank or title of an official does not matter so much as his ability to address the problems that he , the first president, entrusts him to resolve. Adán Augusto, one of the four candidates within Morena for the presidential candidacy, but far from being the favorite according to all the polls, this week had what could be an advantage —or a disadvantage, depending on how you look at it— over his opponents. , the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum; the Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, and the leader of the Morenista majority in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal.

Standing in the most public place in Mexico, the Secretary of the Interior showed before a demanding look his efficiency in dispatching López Obrador’s orders, and at the same time fueled the question of how he would do things if he were the president, if he designed national politics, if he were the one who monopolized the front pages of the media every day. A little over a year after the presidential succession, the question is not arbitrary. The Morenista aspirants risk the legacy of López Obrador before the electorate, in a spectrum of tonalities where the president’s hard vote will evaluate who is most faithful to Obradorism, while the moderate vote will focus on the possibilities of change without rupture. On the opposition side, either of these two possibilities will be criticized.

“Confidence man”

Since the first day of this week, a propaganda machine spread on social networks that López Obrador’s assignment to the secretary showed that he was his “trustworthy man.” The governor of Tabasco, Carlos Merino, loyal to the candidacy of Adán Augusto, said that he would give “continuity to the task of transformation” in the absence of the president.

That continuity resembled in many ways an emulation. On Monday, the secretary assured that López Obrador had not suffered any fainting as a result of the covid nor had he been transferred from Mérida to Mexico City in an emergency, according to the local newspaper. Yucatan Diary Posted from the day before. “It is an absolute lie. It will not be the first time nor the last. Surely he lies Yucatan Diary. I have already told how the events took place, ”he said in the morning, in keeping with the president’s customary criticism of the media. But his intention to deny at all costs the vulnerability of the president led him to misinform the public. On Wednesday, López Obrador himself contradicted Adán Augusto in the video that he published to deny the rumors about his state of health. There, the president confirmed that he had suffered a temporary fainting spell and that he was indeed taken on an emergency flight to the capital.

Tabasqueño like López Obrador, Adán Augusto proudly boasts of having the president’s speech. Not only for the tone: also for the content. If the president has previously charged against the Supreme Court of Justice and has ordered his officials “not to answer the phone” to the ministers, the secretary confirms on Monday that the relationship with the Judiciary will be “institutional”, neutral, not bad but not good either. If the president has consistently criticized the National Transparency Institute (INAI) before, the head of the Interior said on Tuesday that this is an inoperative, partial agency and that it has been political loot for the parties. If the president has previously defended the honor of Francisco Garduño, head of Immigration, in the midst of the investigations into the death of 40 migrants in Ciudad Juárez —he has called him “hardworking and upright” and has refused to remove him from office—, Adán Augusto said on Wednesday that the official can continue to perform his duties without problems and at the same time render accounts before the Justice, because the judicial process “does not take up time and does not distract him.”

That day, by accident, a reporter from the morning he called Adán Augusto “president” instead of secretary. There were some laughs in the Treasury room, venue for the conferences. Some concern will have aroused in the official. When a journalist wanted to know his opinion on the internal process of Morena and on his opponents for the candidacy, he clarified that he could not speak about it from that place, that pulpit, which does not belong to a secretary. “Obviously, I have an opinion on the matter. But this is not the forum, nor am I going to take advantage of this space, which does not correspond to the Secretary of the Interior, ”he said. “I am here fulfilling an instruction from the president, which is to cover the space, attend this press conference, while he finishes recovering. That is the instruction that the President of the Republic has given me and I will strictly comply with it.” An apprentice of his trade, he seemed to remember López Obrador’s teaching that commissions go over charges.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country