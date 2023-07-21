The 105th edition of the Nijmegen Four Days Marches is over. Of the 43,363 registered participants, 39,019 were left on Friday evening, according to the organization’s barometer. This means that almost 8,000 runners did not start or dropped out along the way, because all 47,000 starting tickets had been sold. On the last day of the Four Days Marches, more runners than usual crossed the finish line too late.

#Days #Marches #runners #usual #cross #finish #line #late #lot #blisters #popped