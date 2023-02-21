Seen through the window of a corporate office workplace, staff participate in a Zoom meeting in the City of London, the capital’s financial district, on 21st September 2021, in London, England. Post-Covid pandemic, City workers are returning to their office desks in greater numbers but many still prefer to work from home for at least 1-2 days a week. (Photo by Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images) Richard Baker (Getty Images) (In Pictures via Getty Images)

Sometimes it is possible to square the circle, and even prove that it is the perfect solution. Of the 61 companies that joined the trial of the four-day work week six months ago in the United Kingdom, 56 have decided to extend this work scheme. And 18 of them have decided to make it permanent. They have found it possible to reduce the number of hours worked, increase the well-being of their employees, and—most importantly—maintain and even increase employee productivity.

A commission of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom has been able to hear on Tuesday the promising provisional results of the experiment that the foundation 4 Day Week (4 Days a Week) launched last June, advised by the think tank autonomy, a progressive institution focused on the study of climate change and the future of work and labor relations. Academics from the universities of Oxford, Cambridge and Boston have also participated in the project. The experiment was based on the model known as 100-80-100. He aspired to maintain 100% of the salary, reduce the working day to 80% and maintain at least 100% of productivity.

More information

The organizers pursued as wide a variety of companies and businesses as possible, targeting the trial at a traditional British restaurant in Fish and Chips (Battered fish and chips, the universally known UK dish), a robotics start-up company or a law firm specializing in Tax Law. In total, just over 2,900 workers were involved in the experiment.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more companies are recognizing that the new way to be competitive is to offer a better quality of life [a sus empleados]and that reducing the number of hours and concentrating rather on the work produced was the ideal way to achieve that competitive advantage”, explained Joe O’Connor, the executive director of the foundation, when the essay was launched.

The United Kingdom has been asking the same question for more than a decade: why has its productivity not stopped declining, until it is below the European average? There are no definitive answers to the decrease in a scale that is already difficult to calculate. Some experts suggest that the weakness of the service sector – the main engine of the British economy – after the 2008 financial crisis has been a fundamental cause. Others point to wages frozen in time and high social benefits, which is why many workers must reduce their working time so as not to lose aid. The truth is that, in this context, the results of the study of 4 Day Weekknown this Tuesday, suggest that the solution is definitely not in working to exhaustion.

“We don’t yet have a firm approximation of what has happened to productivity,” said Juliet Schor, an economist and professor of sociology at Boston University and one of the academics who has supervised the promising trial. “But in other measured scales, such as income, the erosion of employees, the self-analysis carried out by each of them of their productivity, their well-being and the costs of the experiment, have given very good results,” says Schor.

The foundation has started a campaign in the United Kingdom to convince the British Government and Parliament of the need to push through legislation that gives workers the right to apply for the four-day week in each company. “The economy no longer requires each of us to work five days a week. It was a hundred years ago when the jump to that number of working days was made, and since then the economy has been completely transformed ”, has defended Joe Ryle, one of the directors of 4 Day Week Campaign.

Simon Ursell, the managing director of an environmental consulting company that joined the experiment, explained to the BBC the key to making it work. It wasn’t just a matter of compressing a week’s work schedule into four days, but of eliminating unnecessary meetings, travel or bureaucracy and allowing employees to decide for themselves how best to remain just as efficient. “Basically, by giving people the incredible incentive of having one more day off a week, they’re going to work really hard to make the experiment work,” Ursell said.

In most of the participating companies in the UK, absenteeism was reduced significantly, and the level of employee loyalty was increased. The days off chosen by almost all companies were Monday or Friday.

A minority of workplaces that tried the four-day week, however, backed down. Despite recognizing the effectiveness of the trial in many areas, they pointed out the need to make additional investment in hiring to be able to cover direct customer service or physical tasks required by the company.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL