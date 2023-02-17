There is in the Constitution of Brazil, approved after the governments of the dictatorship, a paragraph referring to the military that the coup extreme right, chaired by the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, baptized as “the four lines of the Constitution” and with which he spent his four years in government threatening to put them into action.

In reality, it is more about a false interpretation of the Constitution that the Bolsonarismo has known how to use to intimidate the left and that it will continue to do so if the current government of Lula da Silva does not take the opportunity to unmask said erroneous and coup-like interpretation that would allow the Army to intervene. on state institutions.

The so-called four lines of the Constitution, actually had, in reverse, the intention of delimiting the powers of the Armed Forces that should be at the service of State institutions without their own power to intervene in politics.

This is article 42 of the constitutional text that deals with the rights and duties of the Army. In that small paragraph with which Bolsonaro was threatening democracy until the end, it is legislated that the military “under the supreme authority of the President of the Republic” must “guarantee the defense of the homeland and constitutional duties.” At no time does the Constitution admit or defend that the military can be a “moderating power”, something that Bolsonaro’s extreme right has insisted on defending in all the coup demonstrations.

In order to avoid in the future that these four lines of the Constitution can continue to be instrumentalized by the extreme right, which dreams of the return of the military to power, the Workers’ Party (PT) through deputy Carlos Zarattini has presented to Congress a amendment to the Constitution to put an end to doubts about the role given to the military in a democratic regime such as Brazil’s.

“We want to change that in the Constitution to avoid misinterpretations. The Armed Forces are not a power over others and, for example, they cannot interfere with the power of the Federal Supreme Court or Parliament as former President Bolsonaro and his strongest coup wing claimed, albeit to no avail, during his four years in government.

The delicate problem of rectifying the constitutional text on the power of the Armed Forces will not be easy, however, for the new Lula government, since the reservations that the military have always had with leftist governments are well known.

In order to change the already named four lines of the 1988 Constitution, the government would need an absolute majority of both Parliament and the Senate, currently dominated by Bolsonarista votes that would hardly accept such an amendment for fear that it could mean a loss of power. of the Armed Forces.

The authors of the current constitutional text still alive confirm, however, that these four lines of the Constitution not only did not intend to transform the military into moderators of the powers of the State, but rather, on the contrary, it was a matter of limiting their power by relegating it to the command of the true powers of the State.

The fact that the drafting of said constitutional text has been able to allow, albeit intricately, the extreme right to grant powers to the Army that it does not have, is due to the fact that at that time Brazil was coming out of a harsh and long military dictatorship and needed to refine its words in relation to the institutional purpose of the Armed Forces as auxiliaries of political power and never again as a power of its own capable of intervening on constitutional powers, the fulcrum of the new democracy.

In case it was not clear, in an opinion issued on June 4, 2020, the General Secretariat of the Board of Deputies clarified that article 42 of the Constitution on the Armed Forces does not authorize a military intervention under the pretext of “restoring the order”. According to the opinion of the Parliament: “There is no democratic country in the world in which the law has left the Armed Forces the function of mediating conflicts between the constitutional Powers or of giving the last word on the meaning of the constitutional text.”

As former President Bolsonaro wanted to force said constitutional text to threaten to ask the Army, in the name of the Constitution, to act against the decisions of Congress or the Supreme Court, now it is even more urgent that the new democratic government take the opportunity to change said controversial paragraph of the Constitution so as not to give more excuses to the coup extreme right that, with or without Bolsonaro, will still be alive in Brazil, for attempting any type of military intervention.

The new Lula government, in addition to trying to solve the serious economic crisis that Brazil is experiencing and that is martyring millions of workers who cannot finish the month or feed their children with dignity, will need to settle forever that the Armed Forces have no space in the Constitution to try to be referees and controllers of the state and political power.

To do this, Lula will need, as he has already begun to do, to “demilitarize” the State institutions in which Bolsonarismo had placed a whopping more than 6,000 soldiers loaded with privileges who are only reluctantly beginning to leave the Government and from the rest of the state estates.

Lula and his government will have to do all of this with great tact and diplomacy so that it does not appear as a punishment or a revenge of the left against the Army, which was never so pampered or had as much influence in the State as in the disastrous government of Bolsonaro.

